Which Lollapalooza Afterparties and Aftershows Should You Go To?
Our selection of the best for every mood, plus an exhaustive list of all the shows and parties available this weekend.
So you missed out on Lollapalooza tickets (again) this year? No sweat! Make your own festival-worthy lineup by hitting the numerous parties, club sets, and live performances taking place throughout the city this weekend.
This year offers opportunities to rub elbows with your favorite musicians and C-list celebrities at both lowkey and ultra-glamorous parties. We’ve curated a perfect collection of events depending on your mood. Don’t see something you love? Read on for the full roundup of activities taking place across the city.
Best Place to Catch a Celebrity
Soho House
But if you’re not a member or don’t know one, you’ll have to just hope for a festival sighting.
113 N. Green St.
Best Place to Not Pay a Dime for Drinks
FLOODfest
The third annual FLOODfest, sponsored by Deep Eddy Vodka, returns with a jam-packed lineup, including sets from Sylvan Esso and Grace Mitchell, plus DJ sets from Gus of alt-J and Flint Eastwood. RSVP required. First-come, first-served.
Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, 12 S. Michigan. 9 p.m. Free.
Best Place to Discover Your New Favorite Band
Mura Masa, Saint Jhn
Producer Alex Crossan released one of the most critically acclaimed and gorgeous new albums of the year, full of lovely house and trap-inspired dance music. Get a taste of his sound before he blows up even further.
Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Best Place to Break a Sweat on the Dance Floor
Alison Wonderland
This classically trained musician switched gears from performing the cello to crafting dub-heavy EDM bangers more interesting and progressive than her peers.
The Mid, 306 N. Halsted, 21+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Best Place to Avoid Tourists
Holy Ghost!
This New York synthpop duo plays an unofficial after-hours set. This’ll be a perfect lowkey but still fun alternative to the corporate-driven noise across the rest of the city.
Beauty Bar, 1444 W. Chicago, 21+. 9 p.m. Free with RSVP before 11 p.m.
Best Place to Hang if You’re Under 21
Zane Lowe Presents Aminé, Jidenna, Towkio and Kami
The BBC Radio 1 legend makes a rare Chicago appearance for this curated selection of rising acts with global appeal. Local favorite Towkio shares the stage with “Classic Man” Jidenna and rising progressive rapper Aminé headlines. It’s the most concert bang you’ll get for your buck.
Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee, 17+. 10 p.m. $28.
Best Place to Avoid the Crowds
Cloud Nothings, Oozing Wound
Tickets are (thankfully) still available for this fantastic lineup of rock. It’ll be a perfect kickoff to the long, wild weekend.
Reggie’s, 2109 S. State, 18+. 10 p.m. $25.
Best Bang for Your Buck
COLLiDE Chicago Kickoff Party Presented by Twix
Consider this party a mini festival, with performances from Mac Demarco and Absolutely Not and DJ performances from Biz Markie, Twin Peaks and DJ Lani Love. RSVP required.
Ace Hotel Chicago, 311 N. Morgan. 9 p.m. Free.
Best Place to Keep the Party Going
The 8th Annual Lollapalooza Side Show
This party features a mix of local talent (DJ Rae Chardonnay, Cqqchifruit, La Spacer), side show performers, and a special guest DJ set from Little Dragon.
Berlin, 954 W. Belmont. 10 p.m. $10.
Best Place to Prove You’ve Got Singing Chops, Too
Sing Your Shaker Off
Enter this full-band karaoke contest with a group of your friends and you can win a one-night stay at the Freehand’s chic penthouse. Email to reserve a table and provide your song request.
Freehand Chicago - Broken Shaker, 19 E. Ohio. 11 p.m. Free.
Best Place to Stunt Like a Baller
Chance the Rapper’s Official Lollapalooza Afterparty
Tickets for this afterparty sold out within minutes, but (super pricey) VIP packages are still available. If you’re looking to catch a glance of Chance and stunt on all of your friends, this is the place to do it.
Studio Paris, 59 W. Hubbard. 9 p.m. $2500 (VIP package only available).
As promised, here is our full Lollapalooza afterparties and aftershows list. Click to jump to Friday, Saturday, or Sunday:
THURSDAY
Run the Jewels Pop-Up
This weekend long pop-up bar will include a guest DJ set by the rap duo’s touring DJ, Trackstar. It’s also one of the only places where you can sip Stay Gold IPA, a Run the Jewels-inspired beer.
Emporium Logan Square, 2367 N. Milwaukee. Free.
Fundido Party
Former Chicagoan and Saint Heron staple Kyle Woods spins during this chill event.
Broken Shaker, 19 E. Ohio. 10 p.m. Free.
Phantogram
Their live set up might be minimal, but Phantogram always deliver a solid, gorgeous live show. Get up close and personal with the duo.
House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Tegan and Sara
Years after their debut, Tegan and Sara continue to surprise with their catchy indie, often danceable brand of indie pop.
Park West, 322 W. Armitage, 18+. 10 p.m. $35.
Ryan Adams, The Districts
Adams might be a mixed bag in the public eye, but his live shows are always compelling testaments to his skills as a songwriter and performer.
The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Porter Robinson
Goofy, yet fun EDM with touches of house and trap.
The Mid, 306 N. Halsted, 21+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Skott, Flor
Skott is the next big thing. Trust us. Catch her in this intimate show which unbelievably still has tickets available.
Schubas, 3159 N. Southport, 18+. 11 p.m. $15.
FRIDAY
The Bed Head Hotel
Elevate your festival style with a boho braid, twisted top knot or faux hawk at this two-day event featuring live performances (Brandi Cyrus, Rumor Willis) and drinks.
Hard Rock Hotel Chicago, 230 N. Michigan. 12–6 p.m. Free.
Nail Art Happy Hour
Popular local nail artist Gigi Jiggles offers complimentary nail art.
Freehand Chicago, 19 E. Ohio. 4 p.m. Free.
Run the Jewels Pop-Up Bar
See Thursday.
Emporium Logan Square, 2367 N. Milwaukee. Free.
Hood Internet: Lollapalooza After Party
The local mashup kings take over the Virgin Hotel’s sleek rooftop bar.
Virgin Hotel Chicago - Cerise, 203 N. Wabash, 21+. 9 p.m. Free.
Foster the People DJ Set
It won’t be as exciting as a live show, but if you’re looking for a nearby venue with some additional star power, this DJ set should hit the spot.
Headquarters Beercade, 213 W. Institute, 21+. 10 p.m. Free with RSVP before 11 p.m.
Migos
It won’t be a performance, but it’ll probably be fun knowing who’s hosting.
PRYSM Nightclub, 1543 N. Kingsbury, 21+. 10 p.m. $70–$80.
Majid Jordan
It’s a bummer this uber-talented Canadian r&b duo are only playing a DJ set at this nightclub. Still, you should expect a curious and fun selection of downtempo tunes.
Shay Nightclub, 222 W. Ontario, 21+. 11 p.m.
Win Butler DJ Set
The Arcade Fire frontman spins at this late-night rooftop set.
Virgin Hotel Chicago - Cerise, 203 N. Wabash, 21+. 11 p.m. Free.
The Walters
Yes, straightforward yet fun indie rock is still a thing. You’ll find it here in the Virgin Hotel’s “speakeasy” performance space.
Virgin Hotel Chicago - Cerise, 203 N. Wabash, 21+. 9 p.m. Free.
San Fermin, Ron Gallo
Ellis Ludwig-Leone leads this fun, underrated, Brooklyn-based indie rock band. Catch this intimate set and rock out to tunes from their third album, Belong.
Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, 21+. 10 p.m. $18.
Ludacris
We don’t know why the sometimes rapper, current Fear Factor host is playing this Lolla aftershow, but we’re not complaining. Expect throwbacks galore.
The Underground, 56 W. Illinois. 10 p.m.
Whitney
The hometown heroes return for another night of gorgeous, shimmery indie rock.
Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Little Dragon
If you get a chance to see Little Dragon, you don’t miss it. With a mix of r&b, electronica and jam band ethos, the group always promises a fun night of music.
Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee, 17+. 10 p.m. $28.
Pretty Reckless
This band, which includes former Gossip Girl actress Taylor Momsen, is inexplicably still popular enough to make festival appearances. If you’re looking for a heavier dose of rock, you’ll find it here.
Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake, 17+. 10 p.m. $25.
Mac DeMarco, Middle Kids
There’s a reason why everyone loves Mac DeMarco. He’s a little goofy, a little groovy, and a master at crafting perfect indie pop and rock songs. His latest album features the musician incorporating more funk and r&b in his sound.
Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Vance Joy, Cobi
This popular, rising singer-songwriter is the next Ed Sheeran and also better than Ed Sheeran. Catch him here before he truly blows up.
House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Sylvan Esso, Flock of Dimes
This duo continues to make groove-heavy, melody-filled indie synth pop that’ll keep you dancing throughout the evening.
Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Paper Diamond, Golf Clap
Silly, house-inflected dance music that’s unpretentious and straightforward. Arrive early for Golf Clap, who’ve perfected their live shows.
Sound Bar, 226 W. Ontario, 21+. 10 p.m. $20.
Cheat Codes
A frustratingly addictive blend of pop and electronic music, Cheat Codes exemplifies fun over everything else.
ROOF on theWit, 201 N. State, 21+. 10 p.m. $50–$2000.
Banks, The Japanese House
Jillian Rose Banks continues to craft moody, trip-hop inspired r&b for a generation of listeners who just need to feel once in awhile.
The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Andrew McMahon, Missio
Singer-songwriter McMahon was once the vocalist, pianist and lyricist of Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin. As a solo artist, his music is less pop punk, but still fun.
Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Gramatik, K?D
This hip hop and trap producer hails all the way from Slovenia.
The Mid, 306 N. Halsted, 21+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Taylor Bennett
Chance the Rapper’s little brother plays this relatively intimate set just one day before his brother headlines the festival.
Reggie’s, 2109 S. State, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Live, The Shelters
This post-grunge band disbanded in the late aughts after more than 20 years together, but they quickly reunited in 2012 and have become a nostalgic rock festival staple ever since.
Park West, 322 W. Armitage, 18+. 10 p.m. $35.
Ookay
Abe Laguna, who performs as Ookay, mixes a number of different genres–from dubstep to trap to house–to craft his progressive bass-heavy dance music.
Sound Bar, 226 W. Ontario, 21+. 10 p.m. $20.
3LAU
House comes home in this fun set from the cheeky Vegas-based producer.
PRYSM Nightclub, 1543 N. Kingsbury, 21+. 10 p.m. $35–$2500.
Tritonal
If you’re looking for the next Chainsmokers, well … here you go. At least the views will be nice.
ROOF on theWit, 201 N. State, 21+. 10 p.m. $50–$2000.
A-Trak
You never know what you’re going to get during an A-Trak set. The prolific DJ who used to play for Kanye West seems to love all genres always.
Cuvee Chicago, 308 W. Erie, 21+. 11 p.m.
SATURDAY
The Bed Head Hotel
See Friday.
Hard Rock Hotel Chicago, 230 N. Michigan. 12–6 p.m. Free
Solo Salon Braid Bar
Get glam at the fest with complimentary hair braiding by Solo Salon.
Freehand Chicago - Cafe Integral, 19 E. Ohio. 11 a.m. Free.
Miss Alex White’s Happy Hour
The White Mystery front woman hosts this casual Happy Hour Lolla break.
Freehand Chicago, 19 E. Ohio. 4 p.m. Free.
Culture COLLiDE
Rock out at this party featuring performances from Black Lips, The Ponys and The Life and Times. RSVP required.
Hard Rock Cafe Chicago, 63 W. Ontario. 8:30 p.m. Free.
Stefan Ponce & Special Guests: Lollapalooza After Party
Chicago’s favorite rising producer takes over Cerise with a few of his friends.
Virgin Hotel Chicago - Cerise, 203 N. Wabash, 21+. 9 p.m. Free.
Party in My Living Room
This industry party aimed at young creatives returns for a second year. Last year’s event featured an open bar, food and surprise performances, so you won’t want to miss out. A required RSVP will get you info about the location.
TBA, 21+. 10 p.m. Free.
Lolla Aftershow with Jesse Marco
Just looking to dance at a local favorite? This one should hit the spot.
The Underground, 56 W. Illinois. 10 p.m.
21 Savage
No cover? Check! One of the most promising rappers on the scene hosting? Check! Sounds like a plan to us.
Shay Nightclub, 222 W. Ontario, 21+. 11 p.m.
Run the Jewels Pop-Up Bar
See Thursday.
Emporium Logan Square, 2367 N. Milwaukee. Free.
The 6th Annual Fuckapalooza
Sick of Lolla? Head to this annual event featuring a mix of jazzy, funky local musicians.
Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted, 21+. 8 p.m. $10.
Moose Blood, Vant
UK band Moose Blood have brought emo, a genre that once flourished in Chicago and the Midwest, into the millennium and garnered a new generation of fans who can’t get enough.
Subterranean, 2011 W. North, 17+. 10 p.m. $15.
Joyryde
The new wave of house and EDM is here. Joyryde has made a name for himself by connecting the EDM of the present to styles, like UK garage, of the past.
Sound Bar, 226 W. Ontario, 21+. 10 p.m. $20.
G-Jones B2B Eprom
G-Jones and Eprom frequently remix each other, so it makes sense the two would play a unique back-to-back set featuring their progressive club music.
1st Ward/Chop Shop, 2033 W. North, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Alvvays
Indie pop doesn’t have to be too twee or cloying. Just look at Alvvays, who continue to surprise with each new release.
Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, 21+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Kaskade
The legend makes his Chicago return for this major club set, sure to include his classic and newer French touch tunes.
PRYSM Nightclub, 1543 N. Kingsbury, 21+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
NGHTMRE, Moski
Trap is not dead. Just ask NGHTMRE, the Los Angeles-based DJ and producer who continues to push the genre in interesting directions.
Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
6LACK, Michael Christmas
Trap soul is here to stay and 6LACK is one of the most charismatic new performers dominating the hybrid genre.
Reggie’s, 2109 S. State, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Grouplove, 888
Grouplove are members of the new wave of indie rock, mixing a little bit of pop and dance into their bright melodies.
Park West, 322 W. Armitage, 18+. 10 p.m. $30.
The Shins, Mt. Joy
Sixteen years after their debut album, The Shins continue to pack venues with their winsome brand of indie rock. Don’t miss out on this intimate post-fest set.
Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.
Milky Chance, A R I Z O N A
This isn’t your parents’ idea of folk. Milky Chance incorporates a little bit of everything, from reggae and electronica to rock and soul.
House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn, 17+. $35–$98.
SUNDAY
Cozy Boys & Boogie Munsters: Lollapalooza After Party
Boogie down at this daytime party before heading over to the fest, only a few blocks away.
Virgin Hotel Chicago - Cerise, 203 N. Wabash, 21+. 2 p.m. Free.
Opening Weekend at The Dive: Dan Maloney
The Dive is the CAA’s latest themed bar pop-up. Inspired by neighborhood watering holes, the Dive will welcome vinyl DJ Dan Maloney.
Chicago Athletic Association Hotel - The Tank, 12 S. Michigan. 7 p.m. Free.
Champagne Machine Gun
Kick back at this industry night promising “groovy sets.”
Freehand Chicago, 19 E. Ohio. 10 p.m. Free.
Lolla Sunday with Stellar & PHNM
Keep the party rolling at this Sunday night set featuring local DJ PHNM and Stellar.
The Underground, 56 W. Illinois. 10 p.m.
Lil Yachty
Close your Sunday night with some of Yachty’s biggest hits of the last year in this glamorous club setting.
Studio Paris, 59 W. Hubbard, 21+. 9 p.m. $40–$2000.
Zeds Dead
Get a second spectacle post-festival at this concert featuring heavy EDM jams that’ll blow your mind.
Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee, 17+. 10 p.m. $36.
DVBBS
EDM on a Sunday? Why not? Take the next day off.
PRYSM Nightclub, 1543 N. Kingsbury, 21+. 10 p.m. $20–$30.
Slander
Dance into Monday at this late-night club set.
Sound Bar, 226 W. Ontario, 21+. 10 p.m. $20.
Borgore, Dirty Audio
Keep the party going with this rising EDM producer’s banger-heavy set.
The Mid, 306 N. Halsted, 21+. 10 p.m. $25–$1300.
The Head and the Heart, The Walters
This set of twangy indie folk will be the perfect palate cleanse post-festival.
Metro, 3730 N. Clark, 18+. 11 p.m. Resellers.
Barns Courtney, Luke Henry
Consider this your perfect festival cool down with sets by local singer-song.
Schubas, 3159 N. Southport, 18+. 11 p.m. $16–$18.
Share
Advertisement
The 2017 Guide to Summer Music Festivals
3 months ago
Four Days of Photos from Lollapalooza
1 year ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.