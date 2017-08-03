Which Lollapalooza Afterparties and Aftershows Should You Go To?

So you missed out on Lollapalooza tickets (again) this year? No sweat! Make your own festival-worthy lineup by hitting the numerous parties, club sets, and live performances taking place throughout the city this weekend.

This year offers opportunities to rub elbows with your favorite musicians and C-list celebrities at both lowkey and ultra-glamorous parties. We’ve curated a perfect collection of events depending on your mood. Don’t see something you love? Read on for the full roundup of activities taking place across the city.

Best Place to Catch a Celebrity

But if you’re not a member or don’t know one, you’ll have to just hope for a festival sighting.

113 N. Green St.

Best Place to Not Pay a Dime for Drinks

The third annual FLOODfest, sponsored by Deep Eddy Vodka, returns with a jam-packed lineup, including sets from Sylvan Esso and Grace Mitchell, plus DJ sets from Gus of alt-J and Flint Eastwood. RSVP required. First-come, first-served.

Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, 12 S. Michigan. 9 p.m. Free.

Best Place to Discover Your New Favorite Band

Producer Alex Crossan released one of the most critically acclaimed and gorgeous new albums of the year, full of lovely house and trap-inspired dance music. Get a taste of his sound before he blows up even further.

Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

Best Place to Break a Sweat on the Dance Floor

This classically trained musician switched gears from performing the cello to crafting dub-heavy EDM bangers more interesting and progressive than her peers.

The Mid, 306 N. Halsted, 21+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

Best Place to Avoid Tourists

This New York synthpop duo plays an unofficial after-hours set. This’ll be a perfect lowkey but still fun alternative to the corporate-driven noise across the rest of the city.

Beauty Bar, 1444 W. Chicago, 21+. 9 p.m. Free with RSVP before 11 p.m.

Best Place to Hang if You’re Under 21

The BBC Radio 1 legend makes a rare Chicago appearance for this curated selection of rising acts with global appeal. Local favorite Towkio shares the stage with “Classic Man” Jidenna and rising progressive rapper Aminé headlines. It’s the most concert bang you’ll get for your buck.

Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee, 17+. 10 p.m. $28.

Best Place to Avoid the Crowds

Tickets are (thankfully) still available for this fantastic lineup of rock. It’ll be a perfect kickoff to the long, wild weekend.

Reggie’s, 2109 S. State, 18+. 10 p.m. $25.

Best Bang for Your Buck

Consider this party a mini festival, with performances from Mac Demarco and Absolutely Not and DJ performances from Biz Markie, Twin Peaks and DJ Lani Love. RSVP required.

Ace Hotel Chicago, 311 N. Morgan. 9 p.m. Free.

Best Place to Keep the Party Going

This party features a mix of local talent (DJ Rae Chardonnay, Cqqchifruit, La Spacer), side show performers, and a special guest DJ set from Little Dragon.

Berlin, 954 W. Belmont. 10 p.m. $10.

Best Place to Prove You’ve Got Singing Chops, Too

Enter this full-band karaoke contest with a group of your friends and you can win a one-night stay at the Freehand’s chic penthouse. Email to reserve a table and provide your song request.

Freehand Chicago - Broken Shaker, 19 E. Ohio. 11 p.m. Free.

Best Place to Stunt Like a Baller

Tickets for this afterparty sold out within minutes, but (super pricey) VIP packages are still available. If you’re looking to catch a glance of Chance and stunt on all of your friends, this is the place to do it.

Studio Paris, 59 W. Hubbard. 9 p.m. $2500 (VIP package only available).

As promised, here is our full Lollapalooza afterparties and aftershows list. Click to jump to Friday, Saturday, or Sunday:

THURSDAY

This weekend long pop-up bar will include a guest DJ set by the rap duo’s touring DJ, Trackstar. It’s also one of the only places where you can sip Stay Gold IPA, a Run the Jewels-inspired beer.

Emporium Logan Square, 2367 N. Milwaukee. Free.

Former Chicagoan and Saint Heron staple Kyle Woods spins during this chill event.

Broken Shaker, 19 E. Ohio. 10 p.m. Free.

Their live set up might be minimal, but Phantogram always deliver a solid, gorgeous live show. Get up close and personal with the duo.

House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

Years after their debut, Tegan and Sara continue to surprise with their catchy indie, often danceable brand of indie pop.

Park West, 322 W. Armitage, 18+. 10 p.m. $35.

Adams might be a mixed bag in the public eye, but his live shows are always compelling testaments to his skills as a songwriter and performer.

The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

Goofy, yet fun EDM with touches of house and trap.

The Mid, 306 N. Halsted, 21+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

Skott is the next big thing. Trust us. Catch her in this intimate show which unbelievably still has tickets available.

Schubas, 3159 N. Southport, 18+. 11 p.m. $15.

FRIDAY

Elevate your festival style with a boho braid, twisted top knot or faux hawk at this two-day event featuring live performances (Brandi Cyrus, Rumor Willis) and drinks.

Hard Rock Hotel Chicago, 230 N. Michigan. 12–6 p.m. Free.

Popular local nail artist Gigi Jiggles offers complimentary nail art.

Freehand Chicago, 19 E. Ohio. 4 p.m. Free.

See Thursday.

Emporium Logan Square, 2367 N. Milwaukee. Free.

The local mashup kings take over the Virgin Hotel’s sleek rooftop bar.

Virgin Hotel Chicago - Cerise, 203 N. Wabash, 21+. 9 p.m. Free.

It won’t be as exciting as a live show, but if you’re looking for a nearby venue with some additional star power, this DJ set should hit the spot.

Headquarters Beercade, 213 W. Institute, 21+. 10 p.m. Free with RSVP before 11 p.m.

It won’t be a performance, but it’ll probably be fun knowing who’s hosting.

​PRYSM Nightclub, 1543 N. Kingsbury, 21+. 10 p.m. $70–$80.

It’s a bummer this uber-talented Canadian r&b duo are only playing a DJ set at this nightclub. Still, you should expect a curious and fun selection of downtempo tunes.

Shay Nightclub, 222 W. Ontario, 21+. 11 p.m.

The Arcade Fire frontman spins at this late-night rooftop set.

Virgin Hotel Chicago - Cerise, 203 N. Wabash, 21+. 11 p.m. Free.

Yes, straightforward yet fun indie rock is still a thing. You’ll find it here in the Virgin Hotel’s “speakeasy” performance space.

Virgin Hotel Chicago - Cerise, 203 N. Wabash, 21+. 9 p.m. Free.

Ellis Ludwig-Leone leads this fun, underrated, Brooklyn-based indie rock band. Catch this intimate set and rock out to tunes from their third album, Belong.

Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, 21+. 10 p.m. $18.

We don’t know why the sometimes rapper, current Fear Factor host is playing this Lolla aftershow, but we’re not complaining. Expect throwbacks galore.

The Underground, 56 W. Illinois. 10 p.m.

The hometown heroes return for another night of gorgeous, shimmery indie rock.

Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

If you get a chance to see Little Dragon, you don’t miss it. With a mix of r&b, electronica and jam band ethos, the group always promises a fun night of music.

Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee, 17+. 10 p.m. $28.

This band, which includes former Gossip Girl actress Taylor Momsen, is inexplicably still popular enough to make festival appearances. If you’re looking for a heavier dose of rock, you’ll find it here.

Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake, 17+. 10 p.m. $25.

There’s a reason why everyone loves Mac DeMarco. He’s a little goofy, a little groovy, and a master at crafting perfect indie pop and rock songs. His latest album features the musician incorporating more funk and r&b in his sound.

Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

This popular, rising singer-songwriter is the next Ed Sheeran and also better than Ed Sheeran. Catch him here before he truly blows up.

House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

This duo continues to make groove-heavy, melody-filled indie synth pop that’ll keep you dancing throughout the evening.

​Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

Silly, house-inflected dance music that’s unpretentious and straightforward. Arrive early for Golf Clap, who’ve perfected their live shows.

Sound Bar, 226 W. Ontario, 21+. 10 p.m. $20.

A frustratingly addictive blend of pop and electronic music, Cheat Codes exemplifies fun over everything else.

ROOF on theWit, 201 N. State, 21+. 10 p.m. $50–$2000.

Jillian Rose Banks continues to craft moody, trip-hop inspired r&b for a generation of listeners who just need to feel once in awhile.

The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

Singer-songwriter McMahon was once the vocalist, pianist and lyricist of Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin. As a solo artist, his music is less pop punk, but still fun.

Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake, 17+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

This hip hop and trap producer hails all the way from Slovenia.

The Mid, 306 N. Halsted, 21+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

Chance the Rapper’s little brother plays this relatively intimate set just one day before his brother headlines the festival.

Reggie’s, 2109 S. State, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

This post-grunge band disbanded in the late aughts after more than 20 years together, but they quickly reunited in 2012 and have become a nostalgic rock festival staple ever since.

Park West, 322 W. Armitage, 18+. 10 p.m. $35.

Abe Laguna, who performs as Ookay, mixes a number of different genres–from dubstep to trap to house–to craft his progressive bass-heavy dance music.

Sound Bar, 226 W. Ontario, 21+. 10 p.m. $20.

House comes home in this fun set from the cheeky Vegas-based producer.

​PRYSM Nightclub, 1543 N. Kingsbury, 21+. 10 p.m. $35–$2500.

If you’re looking for the next Chainsmokers, well … here you go. At least the views will be nice.

ROOF on theWit, 201 N. State, 21+. 10 p.m. $50–$2000.

You never know what you’re going to get during an A-Trak set. The prolific DJ who used to play for Kanye West seems to love all genres always.

Cuvee Chicago, 308 W. Erie, 21+. 11 p.m.

SATURDAY

See Friday.

Hard Rock Hotel Chicago, 230 N. Michigan. 12–6 p.m. Free

Get glam at the fest with complimentary hair braiding by Solo Salon.

Freehand Chicago - Cafe Integral, 19 E. Ohio. 11 a.m. Free.

The White Mystery front woman hosts this casual Happy Hour Lolla break.

Freehand Chicago, 19 E. Ohio. 4 p.m. Free.

Rock out at this party featuring performances from Black Lips, The Ponys and The Life and Times. RSVP required.

Hard Rock Cafe Chicago, 63 W. Ontario. 8:30 p.m. Free.

Chicago’s favorite rising producer takes over Cerise with a few of his friends.

Virgin Hotel Chicago - Cerise, 203 N. Wabash, 21+. 9 p.m. Free.

This industry party aimed at young creatives returns for a second year. Last year’s event featured an open bar, food and surprise performances, so you won’t want to miss out. A required RSVP will get you info about the location.

TBA, 21+. 10 p.m. Free.

Just looking to dance at a local favorite? This one should hit the spot.

The Underground, 56 W. Illinois. 10 p.m.

No cover? Check! One of the most promising rappers on the scene hosting? Check! Sounds like a plan to us.

Shay Nightclub, 222 W. Ontario, 21+. 11 p.m.

See Thursday.

Emporium Logan Square, 2367 N. Milwaukee. Free.

Sick of Lolla? Head to this annual event featuring a mix of jazzy, funky local musicians.

Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted, 21+. 8 p.m. $10.

UK band Moose Blood have brought emo, a genre that once flourished in Chicago and the Midwest, into the millennium and garnered a new generation of fans who can’t get enough.

Subterranean, 2011 W. North, 17+. 10 p.m. $15.

The new wave of house and EDM is here. Joyryde has made a name for himself by connecting the EDM of the present to styles, like UK garage, of the past.

Sound Bar, 226 W. Ontario, 21+. 10 p.m. $20.

G-Jones and Eprom frequently remix each other, so it makes sense the two would play a unique back-to-back set featuring their progressive club music.

1st Ward/Chop Shop, 2033 W. North, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

Indie pop doesn’t have to be too twee or cloying. Just look at Alvvays, who continue to surprise with each new release.

Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, 21+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

The legend makes his Chicago return for this major club set, sure to include his classic and newer French touch tunes.

PRYSM Nightclub, 1543 N. Kingsbury, 21+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

Trap is not dead. Just ask NGHTMRE, the Los Angeles-based DJ and producer who continues to push the genre in interesting directions.

Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

Trap soul is here to stay and 6LACK is one of the most charismatic new performers dominating the hybrid genre.

Reggie’s, 2109 S. State, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

Grouplove are members of the new wave of indie rock, mixing a little bit of pop and dance into their bright melodies.

Park West, 322 W. Armitage, 18+. 10 p.m. $30.

Sixteen years after their debut album, The Shins continue to pack venues with their winsome brand of indie rock. Don’t miss out on this intimate post-fest set.

Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, 18+. 10 p.m. Resellers.

This isn’t your parents’ idea of folk. Milky Chance incorporates a little bit of everything, from reggae and electronica to rock and soul.

House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn, 17+. $35–$98.

SUNDAY

Boogie down at this daytime party before heading over to the fest, only a few blocks away.

Virgin Hotel Chicago - Cerise, 203 N. Wabash, 21+. 2 p.m. Free.

The Dive is the CAA’s latest themed bar pop-up. Inspired by neighborhood watering holes, the Dive will welcome vinyl DJ Dan Maloney.

Chicago Athletic Association Hotel - The Tank, 12 S. Michigan. 7 p.m. Free.

Kick back at this industry night promising “groovy sets.”

Freehand Chicago, 19 E. Ohio. 10 p.m. Free.

Keep the party rolling at this Sunday night set featuring local DJ PHNM and Stellar.

The Underground, 56 W. Illinois. 10 p.m.

Close your Sunday night with some of Yachty’s biggest hits of the last year in this glamorous club setting.

Studio Paris, 59 W. Hubbard, 21+. 9 p.m. $40–$2000.

Get a second spectacle post-festival at this concert featuring heavy EDM jams that’ll blow your mind.

Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee, 17+. 10 p.m. $36.

EDM on a Sunday? Why not? Take the next day off.

​PRYSM Nightclub, 1543 N. Kingsbury, 21+. 10 p.m. $20–$30.

Dance into Monday at this late-night club set.

Sound Bar, 226 W. Ontario, 21+. 10 p.m. $20.

Keep the party going with this rising EDM producer’s banger-heavy set.

The Mid, 306 N. Halsted, 21+. 10 p.m. $25–$1300.

This set of twangy indie folk will be the perfect palate cleanse post-festival.

Metro, 3730 N. Clark, 18+. 11 p.m. Resellers.

Consider this your perfect festival cool down with sets by local singer-song.

Schubas, 3159 N. Southport, 18+. 11 p.m. $16–$18.

