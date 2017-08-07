What You Missed at Lollapalooza Sunday: Cover Central and Teen Mayhem

Launch gallery Photos: Cousin Daniel

Afternoon Delights

Sundays at festivals are, generally, a bummer: You’re tired, you’re sunburned, and you probably have to work tomorrow. Enter Noname, the Hyde Park rapper who recently decamped for L.A., back home for a laidback performance of jazzy, sun-soaked tunes. Some surprises: her verses from Chance the Rapper’s “Finish Line/ Drown” and Mick Jenkins’ “Comfortable," and cameos by Eryn Allen Kane and Ravyn Lenae.

Another Sunday success was London Grammar. Though sonically quiet acts don’t always make sense at open-air music festivals, lead singer Hannah Reid’s pitch-perfect vocals Sunday afternoon were just right for the comedown after a wild weekend.​

Speaking of the Comedown…

The best thing about making it through four days of Lolla? The big ole sign the Chipotle tent put out announcing that on Monday any Chipotle will honor your Lollapalooza wristband with a buy one get one free offer.

Remembering Chester

Both Run the Jewels and Machine Gun Kelly took time this weekend to toast the late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died last month. Run the Jewels dedicated their final song Friday, “Down,” to Bennington, while Machine Gun Kelly covered Linkin Park’s “Numb” Sunday.

Other Covers We Loved and Hated

The Arcade Fire and Grouplove both toasted the late, great David Bowie, though Grouplove’s rendition of “Space Oddity” was less than perfect; the LA 5-piece also tried their hand at the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage," with similar results. (The entire Grouplove set sounded a bit off, as many folks on Twitter noted.) The Arcade Fire closed out their headlining set with John Lennon’s “Mind Games," imploring the crowd to choose love and peace while advising them, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

It’s a Spice World After All

Halfway through her set, English pop star Charli XCX played a rousing cover of the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe.” It gave us an idea: Spice reunion? Looking at you, Riot Fest.

Pop Dance Party

The crowd bopped and sang along to Charli XCX’s “Boom, Clap” and “Fancy,” while some climbed nearby scaffolding to get a a better view. As her set closed out, Swedish pop star Tove Lo continued the dance party at the Grant Park stage.

Welcome Back, Bob

Meet Bob, enjoying his 13th consecutive Lollapalooza—and sporting the wristbands to prove it (he sews them back together each year). Note the time stamp on the tweet below…

Forefathers of EDM

Crowds for Justice were smaller than anticipated, but that didn’t stop the French electronic music duo from executing a fun and flawless set full of bangers. Just because it’s Sunday doesn’t mean the party has to stop. ​

The Teens Have Spoken

When asked in a day-long poll who’s got the most iconic rock star hair, it wasn’t Joan Jett, Mötley Crüe, or the total shoo-in, Kid from Kid ‘n Play. The crown went to Lil Yachty, by a landslide.

We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Boat

Speaking of, the frequently memed rapper drew a crowd so big it nearly swamped the smaller Tito’s stage. Dozens of fans climbed on top of the sound booth to dance. It feels, in retrospect, like a miracle no one was hurt, but at the time it was pure party instinct.

Lowkey but Lovely

Charming, humble, and talented: Sampha was one of the weekend’s biggest surprises. The British singer/songwriter played sweetly unfussy on Sunday. We especially liked the drumming session between the singer and his backing band, bringing a little bit of excitement to a subdued but compelling performance.

Mixed Messages

This weekend’s best motivational speaker was Big Sean, who took time out of his packed set to offer tidbits like, “Life is about taking risks!” and “I pray I see you at the top!” He told his impressionable fans to not just “smoke weed all day” and to dream big… So, basically the opposite of Wiz Khalifa’s set.

Now, Off to Take the World’s Longest Nap….

