Ten Things to Do This Week in Chicago

Don’t-miss picks for August 10 through August 15, 2017

1 Trevor

Theater:The world premiere of Dan Collins and Julianne Wick Davis’s new production—a musical take on the Oscar-winning movie of the same name—follows a 13-year-old boy coming out in 1981. Director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) helms a production with Broadway aspirations.

8/10–9/17. $35–$80. Writers Theatre. writerstheatre.org

2 The Fly Honey Show

Burlesque:Now in its eighth year, Erin Kilmurray’s bawdy, sex-positive variety show has grown into a 300-person affair featuring dance, comedy, drag, music, and poetry.

8/10–9/2. $23–$80. Den Theatre. theflyhoneyshow.com

3 Billy Joel

Rock:The Piano Man’s summer engagements at Wrigley Field have become the stuff of legend. For four years straight, Joel has rolled through the Friendly Confines with hours-long, hit-filled supersets, occasionally bringing along surprise guests (see Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence dancing onstage to “Uptown Girl” in 2015). Take part in what’s fast becoming a Chicago tradition.

8/11 at 8 p.m. Sold out; see resellers. Wrigley Field.

4 The Fest for Beatles Fans

Festival:With Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band reaching its 50th anniversary this year, Beatles buffs have a lot to celebrate. This traveling fan fest provides the perfect opportunity, with three days of panels, a massive collectibles market, and performances by some of the world’s top Fab Four tribute acts, capped with a live performance of Sgt. Pepper’s by the convention’s staff band.

8/11–13. $26–$190. Hyatt Regency O’Hare. thefest.com

5 Ginza Holiday Festival

Festival:Every year, Nipponophiles and newcomers alike flood the Midwest Buddhist Temple grounds for a celebration of Japanese cuisine and culture. Snack on traditional favorites, like chicken teriyaki skewers, while perusing Japanese crafts by the Waza, a federation of Japanese artisans.

8/11–13. $5. Midwest Buddhist Temple. ginzaholiday.com

6 Chicago Hot Dog Fest

Festival:Sun’s out, buns out—hot dog buns, that is. Catch live music and speakers presenting on hot dog-themed topics (including a potentially treacherous talk called “In Defense of Ketchup”) while munching on dogs from Edzo’s, Robinson’s, and many more.

8/11–13. $5. Stockton & LaSalle Drive. chicagohotdogfest.com

7 Ron Funches

Comedy:Once a staple of the late-night standup circuit (he still pops up on Conan and @Midnight from time to time), Funches, with his expert timing and trademark delivery, has earned a variety of voice-acting gigs, including stints on cult favorite shows BoJack Horseman and Adventure Time. Here, the native Chicagoan brings his freaky-calm demeanor back to the stage.

8/11 at 7:30 p.m. $26. Thalia Hall. thaliahallchicago.com

8 Arlington Million

Sports:Dust off your derby pastels: This year marks the 35th running of the Arlington Million, the first stateside horserace to offer a $1 million purse to the winner. While the race is as pulse-pounding as ever, the fest has evolved into an all-day affair with live music before and after the main event.

8/12 at 12:15 p.m. $30. Arlington Park. arlingtonpark.com

9 Thirsty Ears Street Festival

Classical:Even the most enthusiastic street revelers tire of the same few bands working the street-fest circuit all summer, so Access Contemporary Music invites classical ensembles to perform in front of one of its music schools. The festival, expanded to two days this year, teems with chamber groups that you would pay much more to hear in venues where you can’t also down beer and grub.

8/12–13. $5 suggested donation. Wilson between Hermitage and Ravenswood. acmusic.org

10 Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert

Theater:Musical theater geeks, rejoice. Janet Davies hosts a sampler of show tunes performed by the cast members of Broadway in Chicago’s season, including Aladdin, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Motown the Musical, Les Misérables, Wicked, School of Rock, Love Never Dies, and Escape to Margaritaville.

FREE 8/14 at 6:15 p.m. Jay Pritzker Pavilion. broadwayinchicago.com

Share







