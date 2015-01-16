The Grateful Dead Will Play Three Final Shows at Soldier Field This Summer

Summer 2015 just got a whole lot jammier.

According to Billboard, the four living members of Grateful Dead—Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, and Bob Weir—will reunite for three 50th anniversary shows at Soldier Field July 3–5. Trey Anastasio will join them, presumably to play Jerry Garcia’s parts, as will Bruce Hornsby, a touring member through the 80s and 90s, and Jeff Chimenti, of RatDog fame.

The shows, at the same venue where Garcia played his final Dead show in 1995, will likely be the band’s last, says Weir. (Not for Trey Anastasio though. He and the rest of Phish will likely keep touring for a long, long time.)

After two pre-sales—one for Grateful Dead fan-club members February 9–11 and another for the general public February 12–13—tickets will officially go on sale February 14. More info on that later today at Dead50.net.

