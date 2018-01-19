37 Names Kimye Left on the Cutting Room Floor

* this list, in fact, is not based on reporting

Windy City West (first to be removed from shortlist) Second West Carl Sandburg’s West River West West Ridge West Da Bears West Da Bulls West Da Coach West Da West Riot FWest ​LollapaWestza Dick Wolf Presents Chicago West All That Jazz West Ferris Bueller’s Day West Dibs West GiardinieWest Harold’s Mild Mild West Maxwell Street Polish West Don’t You Dare Put Ketchup On It West Gino’s West Another Logan Square Cocktail Bar West Jeppson’s West But Chicago Summers Are Great West The West Formerly Known as Sears Amazon HQ2 West Chance the West If You’re Going to O’Hare Just Take the Blue Line West Frank Lloyd West Make No Small West Lake Shore West (Replacing the stars on the Chicago flag with W-E-S-T) Reverse the West Lower Lower West Steppenwest Blommer’s Chocolate SmellWest ​Chicago (The City Not the Band) West Chicago Dog All-Beef Frank Mustard Onion Relish Pickle Tomato Celery Salt Poppyseed Bun West

