37 Names Kimye Left on the Cutting Room Floor
Welcome to the world, Chicago West. Here are the other names reportedly* considered.
* this list, in fact, is not based on reporting
- Windy City West (first to be removed from shortlist)
- Second West
- Carl Sandburg’s West
- River West
- West Ridge West
- Da Bears West
- Da Bulls West
- Da Coach West
- Da West
- Riot FWest
- LollapaWestza
- Dick Wolf Presents Chicago West
- All That Jazz West
- Ferris Bueller’s Day West
- Dibs West
- GiardinieWest
- Harold’s Mild Mild West
- Maxwell Street Polish West
- Don’t You Dare Put Ketchup On It West
- Gino’s West
- Another Logan Square Cocktail Bar West
- Jeppson’s West
- But Chicago Summers Are Great West
- The West Formerly Known as Sears
- Amazon HQ2 West
- Chance the West
- If You’re Going to O’Hare Just Take the Blue Line West
- Frank Lloyd West
- Make No Small West
- Lake Shore West
- (Replacing the stars on the Chicago flag with W-E-S-T)
- Reverse the West
- Lower Lower West
- Steppenwest
- Blommer’s Chocolate SmellWest
- Chicago (The City Not the Band) West
- Chicago Dog All-Beef Frank Mustard Onion Relish Pickle Tomato Celery Salt Poppyseed Bun West
