The Top Ten Things to Do This Week in Chicago

The Ten

Don’t-miss picks for March 8 through March 14, 2018

1 Rhye

R&B:“Because we play live so much, we’ve built this show that’s somewhat different from Woman,” Mike Milosh, otherwise known as Rhye, told NPR last summer. He’s referencing the psychedelic live iteration of his R&B act’s acclaimed 2013 debut, elements of which made it onto Rhye’s latest single “Please.” Crafted with live instrumentation and Milosh’s signature, whispery vocals, the song is a fitting addition to Rhye’s impeccable but sparse catalog.

3/8 at 8 p.m. Sold out; see resellers. Thalia Hall.

2 Oratorio per la Settimana Santa

Classical:For its bread and butter, Haymarket Opera Company unearths works from the nascence of the genre. So it’s right in character for the next installment of the company’s Lenten oratorio series to bring across the oldest known Passion oratorio, attributed to the 17th-century Italian composer Luigi Rossi. Haymarket assembles a period-instrument chamber orchestra, soloists, and chorus.

3/8–10. $10–$25. 3/8: Chicago Temple. 3/10: Church of the Atonement. haymarketopera.org

3 Through the Elevated Line

Theater:Local playwright (and occasional Chicago mag contributor) Novid Parsi premieres this drama about a gay man from Iran seeking asylum in Chicago. Set in Uptown during the Cubs’s 2016 World Series run, Parsi’s drama is a tale of boundaries, families, and the conflicts that define both.

3/8–4/15. $13–$35. Silk Road Rising at the Chicago Temple Building. silkroadrising.org

4 Perceptual Motion

Dance:In Into the Forest, this multigenerational modern company, with dancers ranging in age from 23 to 84, explores humans’ bond with nature. Director Lin Shook colors the piece with her signature blend of modern dance and tai chi.

3/9–11 at 7 p.m. $18–$20. Links Hall. linkshall.org

5 Annual SXSW Sendoff Party

Rock:These days, South by Southwest tickets cost somewhere between an arm and a firstborn child. This sendoff party at the Hideout offers a financially responsible alternative, as festival-bound Chicago acts trot out their sets before hitting the road. Expect local indie favorites to be amped and ready for a wild week in Austin.

3/10 at 2 p.m. $10. Hideout. hideoutchicago.com

6 Bahamas

Indie:After a four-year hiatus from releasing new music, Afie Jurvanen hits the road behind a new album, Earthtones. Formerly a guitarist for fellow Canadian Feist, Jurvanen blends folk, funk, and tropical styles to craft a smooth, soulful sound. That said, his music is anything but easy to peg. As Jurvanen himself puts it on Earthtones’s eighth track: “I can’t be everything to everyone.”

3/10 at 8:30 p.m. $22–$25. Metro. etix.com

7 Celebrating 100 Years of Bernstein

Opera:To adequately represent the classical and popular strains of the career of Leonard Bernstein, whose 100th birthday would have been this year, Lyric Opera splits its tribute concert. The first strand sees opera stars Susan Graham and Nathan Gunn in Bernstein’s one-act Trouble in Tahiti. The second has Broadway headliner Kate Baldwin performing Bernstein standards.

3/10. $32–$169. Lyric Opera House. lyricopera.org

8 An Enemy of the People

Theater:In Henrik Ibsen’s masterpiece, contaminated water runs from the taps of a resort town. Fixing the problem would mean vast expense and a loss of crucial tourism dollars for the two brothers who own the place, pitting the siblings against local community leaders. Robert Falls directs a 136-year-old story as urgent as today’s headlines.

3/10–5/6. $30–$82. Goodman Theatre. goodmantheatre.org

9 South Side St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade:Sure, it’s not the “official” St. Paddy’s Day gig, but the Irish contingency on Chicago’s South Side makes this procession the real must-see. The day kicks off with a foot race down the parade route—affectionately known as the Emerald Isle Mile—followed by floats, Irish dancers, marching bands, and plenty of green froth.

FREE 3/11 at noon. Western Avenue from 103rd to 115th. southsideirishparade.org

10 Pretty Woman: The Musical

Theater:En route to a summer opening on Broadway, this musical take on the 1990 film gets a test run in Chicago. You know the plot: A sex worker with a heart of gold teams up with a john possessing an irresistible combination of wealth, looks, and integrity. With music and lyrics by Bryan Adams—yes, that Bryan Adams—the show seems destined for a long, pricey stay in Manhattan. Catch it while you can.

3/13–4/15. $30–$173. Broadway in Chicago at the Oriental Theatre. broadwayinchicago.com

