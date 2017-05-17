The Top Ten Things to Do in Chicago This Week

The Ten

Don’t-miss picks for May 17 through May 23, 2017

1 Powershares Series

Tennis/Racquet Sports:Four tennis greats—John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, and Mark Philippoussis—play a mini tournament at the UIC Pavilion.

5/17 at 7 p.m. $35–$250. UIC Pavilion. powersharesseries.com

2 Beer Under Glass

Gardens:This exclusive shindig is a favorite among Chicago hopheads, and it kicks off Chicago Craft Beer Week. Sample more than 100 brews as you mill about Garfield Park’s eight scenic greenhouses. New this year: a cast of local food trucks to discourage drinking on an empty stomach.

5/18 at 5:30 p.m. $60–$80. Garfield Park Conservatory. chibeerweek.com

3 Hopkinson Smith

Classical:This renowned lutenist gives a solo recital of early music for instruments that once accompanied singers as inescapably as guitars do today. In the niche of a niche that constitutes lute, Smith is perhaps the number one name.

5/19 at 7:30 p.m. $10–$30. Galvin Recital Hall at Northwestern University. music.northwestern.edu

4 Vijay Iyer Sextet

Jazz:One of the most original voices in contemporary jazz music, pianist and composer Vijay Iyer performs with his six-piece band at the Logan Center.

5/19 at 7:30 p.m. $5–$35. Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts. chicagopresents.uchicago.edu

5 Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg

Dance:Hailed as one of the most dramatic ballets of the 20th century, Red Giselle returns to Chicago for the first time in nearly two decades. Director Boris Eifman helms the true story of a Russian ballerina, Olga Spessivtseva, who defected to Europe in 1924.

5/19–21. $33–$125. Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University. auditoriumtheatre.org

6 Mayfest

Festival:This raucous block party is the official kickoff of Chicago’s oft-sloppy street festival season. But Mayfest is a reliably good time and the first opportunity to work on that upper-arm tan.

5/19–21. $10. Ashland and Barry. starevents.com

7 Ladies Night in Lascaux

Art:It is often assumed that the Paleolithic cave artists of Lascaux were men. Up-and-coming Chicago artists Hope Esser and Liz McCarthy examine cultural constructions of gender through disruptive sculptural and performance-based acts—for example, a body-part-shaped whistle that McCarthy plays—in one of Chicago’s most vital DIY creative spaces.

FREE 5/19–6/24. Roots & Culture. rootsandculturecac.org

8 Make X Release Party

Books:Local lit mag Make toasts its recent anthology, Make X, with a day party hosted by comedian Adam Burke. Appearing, some via video and some in person, are authors Kathleen Rooney and Martin Seay, poet Daniel Borzutzky, musician Marvin Tate, and more. Read more about Make X here.

FREE 5/20 at 2 p.m. The Hideout. hideoutchicago.com

9 Glenn Kotche and the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras

New Music:Wilco drummer and Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras composer-in-residence Glenn Kotche premieres his new percussion piece Infinite Tree, a 15-minute concerto for drum set. Also on the program: Tchaikovsky’s Symphony no. 6 and Dvořák’s Carnival Overture.

5/21 at 6:30 p.m. $20–$50. Symphony Center. cyso.org

10 Jean-Michel Jarre

Electronic:Known for ambient electronic music and dynamite stage shows, this French composer is the gold standard in blending visual art and music. Artists like Daft Punk and Justice continue to take cues from his theatrical stage setups, and on the heels of his 2016 release, Oxygene 3, you can expect Jarre to up the ante for his Chicago fans.

5/22 at 7:30 p.m. $38–$150. Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University. ticketmaster.com

