$3.75 Million Buys a Spectacular Industrial Loft in River North

Shoppers seeking a truly special loft residence in the River North area will find something to appreciate in a top-floor unit at 900 N. Kingsbury which has recently entered the market. With a floor plan spanning 5,500 square feet on a single level, the corner loft, unit 950 in the old industrial building, is a rare one purely for its size, says agent Sophia Klopas of Berkshire Hathaway Koenigrubloff. “That much square footage is typically spread over multiple floors, ” Klopas says of the floor plan. “ It’s very open—it’s the coolest loft I’ve ever been in.”

Upscale buyers won’t be disappointed in the fit and finish of the space either. Klopas notes that previous owner had custom cabinetry and millwork installed throughout the loft—giving the residence a rather earthy feel considering its raw concrete core. There’s also a custom-made wine cellar and game room, adding to the loft’s credentials as a primo spot for hosting and entertaining. And buyers seeking privacy will appreciate that the three bedrooms are completed enclosed, though each bedroom has windows allowing for natural light and city views.

But one of the biggest selling points may be the uninterrupted views of downtown Chicago. As a corner unit, the views are even more spectacular, Klopas says, indicating that the floors were raised during its last renovation in order to provide better sightlines of the city. “The city’s skyline is the artwork,” says Klopas. “The place looks different from the daytime to evening—it really has two different personalities.”

With an asking price of $3.75 million, the loft ties with a nicely appointed penthouse on Grand as the neighborhood’s third most expensive listing. Parking shouldn’t be an issue either—included in the price is three deeded indoor parking spaces.