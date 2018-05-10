Parson’s Got Bigger Just in Time for Patio Season

A lot has changed at 2952 W. Armitage Ave—namely, Parson’s Chicken & Fish. Last week, the beloved Logan Square institution debuted a series of renovations, including an expanded patio, a larger kitchen, and an indoor seating area made airier with new garage doors.

But you know what hasn’t changed? The crowds. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Parson’s was packed to the gills. Warm weather revelers sipped negroni slushies and noshed on offerings from Parson’s new summer menu, which includes ceviche and mac n’ cheese. Luckily, everyone appeared to be behaving themselves.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.