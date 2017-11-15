10 Things You Should Do This Week in Chicago

Don’t-miss picks for November 15 through November 21, 2017

1 Crystal: A Breakthrough Ice Experience

Theater:From Cirque du Soleil comes a spectacle of ice-themed pageantry and circus arts. In addition to the usual Cirque fare—ethereal music and elaborately costumed aerial artists—this show features figure skaters gliding through a surreal world.

11/16–19. $39–$163. Sears Centre Arena. cirquedusoleil.com

2 My Brother, My Brother and Me

Comedy:Consider the McElroy brothers the first family of comedy podcasting. In addition to their weekly advice show, My Brother, My Brother and Me, the brothers each host at least one spinoff on the popular Maximum Fun network, and all three play Dungeons & Dragons with their dad on another show. The siblings may not always give the best advice, but their incredible chemistry ought to make this live performance a rollicking good time.

11/16–17 at 7 p.m. $35. Chicago Theatre. thechicagotheatre.com

3 Chicago Dance Crash

Dance:This local ensemble celebrates its 15th birthday in style, revisiting favorites from its history of hip-hop, jazz, and contemporary dance, peppered with tricks.

11/18 at 8 p.m. $15–$32. Athenaeum Theatre. chicagodancecrash.com

4 Aminé

Rap:In July, more than a year after emerging with the breakout track “Caroline,” this Portland, Oregon, rapper dropped his debut album, Good for You. Though none of the songs are as stylistically sophisticated as his overnight hit, the intelligent collection separates Aminé from a new pack of young, mumbling rappers.

11/18 at 9:30 p.m. Sold out; see resellers. Metro.

5 Eleanor Friedberger

Folk:This Oak Park native’s brother once described their indie band, Fiery Furnaces, as “sissy psychedelic Satanism.” Friedberger’s solo work skews more accessible: On 2016’s New View, she spins songwriter-centric rock ’n’ roll—adult contemporary for the twilight-year hippies out there. Though Friedberger decamped for New York decades ago, expect a cozy hometown vibe at this set.

11/18 at 9 p.m. $20. Hideout. hideoutchicago.com

6 Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Festival:Over a million lights get, well, lit at this annual festival, which also includes fireworks, live music, and kid-friendly holiday activities. Live entertainers include Minnie and Mickey Mouse, grand marshals of Saturday evening’s tree-lighting parade on Michigan Avenue.

FREE 11/18–19. Michigan Ave. themagnificentmile.com/lights-festival

7 Messiah

Classical:Even though more than a month remains before unto us a child is born, the chamber choir Bella Voce handles Handel’s oratorio with the assistance of the Callipygian Players, a period-instrument baroque group. The small ensemble and choir make for a subtler, more precise Messiah.

11/18–19. $10–$70. November 18: Fourth Presbyterian Church; November 19: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Evanston. bellavoce.org

8 Kyle Kinane

Comedy:If you don’t know Kinane, you haven’t been paying attention to Chicago standup—and it’s possible you haven’t been watching television. The Addison native has appeared on Comedy Central regularly since 2011, also showing up on Netflix’s Love and lending his gruff voice to Bob’s Burgers and Adventure Time. Expect a blowout at this hometown show.

11/21 at 8:30 p.m. Sold out; limited tickets available when doors open. Thalia Hall.

9 White Christmas

Theater:Irving Berlin’s musical takes place in a Vermont inn suffering from a lack of snow—and a quartet of show-biz types who swoop in to save the day. Plan for squeaky-clean fun amid standards including “Let It Snow” and the seasonally ubiquitous title tune.

11/21–12/3. $35–$157. Broadway in Chicago at Cadillac Palace Theatre. broadwayinchicago.com

10 No Blue Memories

Theater:Featuring vocals from Jamila Woods, this play explores the life and work of Gwendolyn Brooks. See “You’ve Never Seen Gwendolyn Brooks Like This Before” for more.

FREE 11/17–19. Free. Harold Washington Library Center. poetryfoundation.org

