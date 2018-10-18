Ten Things to Do This Week in Chicago The Spooky Pooch Parade, Pop-Up Magazine, Tomma Abts, and more

Spooky Pooch Parade Photo: Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

The Ten

Don’t-miss picks for October 18 through October 24, 2018

1 Pop-Up Magazine

Theater:In this quasi-variety show, performers from the worlds of journalism, radio, and art share vivid stories accompanied by illustration, animation, photography, and an original score from house band Magik Magik Orchestra. And nothing goes online afterward — you have to be there to see it! The “fall issue” features documentary filmmaker Veena Rao, photographer Lara Shipley, and best-selling author Rebecca Skloot.

10/18 at 7:30 p.m. $19–$29. Athenaeum Theatre. athenaeumtheatre.org

2 Tere O’Connor Dance

Dance:O’Connor, a celebrated choreographer, offers a primer on abstract postmodernist dance with his Long Run. Don’t worry about what it all means — focus instead on the imaginative and idiosyncratic material created for dancers at the top of their game, including Simon Courchel, Eleanor Hullihan, and Silas Riener.

10/18–20. $10–$30. Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago. dance.colum.edu

3 Trifonov Plays Prokofiev

Classical:Under the baton of the matchless Marin Alsop, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra premieres one of its two commissions for the 2018–19 season: Threnos, by the French composer Bruno Mantovani, a commemoration of the centennial of the armistice that ended World War I. The program also includes the whirlwind Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov playing Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3.

10/18–20. $9–$230. Symphony Center. cso.org

4 American Jornalero

Theater:Chicago’s entry in the Chicago Latino International Theatre Festival is Ed Cardona Jr.’s tale of struggle and survival among transient workers in Queens. Mexican, Panamanian, and Belarusian day laborers find themselves targeted by vigilante nationalists in this drama about race, class, and money.

10/18–21. $24–$29. Victory Gardens Theater. teatrovista.org

5 Tomma Abts

Art:The German contemporary abstract painter Abts is globally celebrated for her bold and colorful patterns and shapes. Look closely and you may see the layers of decisions she makes on each canvas to arrive at the final image, using just her paintbrush and creative whimsy. The New York Times has called these works “exhilarating.”

10/18–2/17. $14–$25. Art Institute of Chicago. artic.edu

6 Lady in Denmark

Theater:Dael Orlandersmith returns to the Goodman with a monologue about death, solace, and the healing powers of Billie Holiday. Orlandersmith (Stoop Stories, Yellowman) is consistently riveting, whether waxing autobiographical or wholly fictional, as she does here.

10/19–11/18. $15–$45. Goodman Theatre. goodmantheatre.org

7 The Scientific Method

Theater:Rivendell snagged the Chicago debut of Jenny Connell Davis’s exploration of a cancer researcher who’s a whisper away from a massive professional breakthrough and an equally momentous personal breakdown, a dramatic rendering of the challenges faced by women in STEM fields.

10/19–12/2. $18–28. Rivendell Theatre. rivendelltheatre.org

8 Lit & Luz Festival: Live Magazine Show

Literature:This annual celebration, showcasing collaborations between creative people from Chicago and Mexico City, comes to a close with a presentation given in both English and Spanish. The “live magazine” features new commissions and collaborations by novelist Julián Herbert, sound artist Mariana Castillo Deball, and many more.

10/20 at 6 p.m. $8–$15. Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. mcachicago.org

9 Spooky Pooch Parade

Parade:Man’s best friend is generally barred from entry at the Chicago Botanic Garden, but this parade marks an adorable exception: Dozens of costumed dogs — many with owners in matching garb — strut through the Krasberg Rose Garden to compete for barking rights. Awards go to the most creative getups in a variety of categories, including best costume and best horticultural interpretation. Bring your canine even if it’s not competing, but you must purchase paid registration in advance.

10/20 at 11 a.m. $15–$25. Chicago Botanic Garden. chicagobotanic.org

10 MusicNow

New Music:The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s new composer in residence, 37-year-old Missy Mazzoli, selected the repertoire for her first installment of the orchestra’s offsite new-music series. If you don’t like her choices, you can tell her over the postconcert pizza and beer.

10/22 at 7 p.m. $9–$28. Harris Theater. cso.org/musicnow

