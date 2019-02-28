Ten Things to Do in Chicago This Week

The Ten

Don’t-miss picks for February 28 through March 6, 2019

1 Julia Holter

Experimental:This avant-garde composer and singer-songwriter’s live shows are exercises in meticulously controlled chaos. Her immersive chamber pop metabolizes a heady spread of influences — medieval chants, California folk songs, Greek tragedies, celebrity gossip — in a way that’s nowhere near as daunting as all that might seem on paper. She’s described her latest record, 2018’s superb Aviary, as the sound of “the cacophony of the mind in a melting world.”

2/28 at 8:30 p.m. $20. Thalia Hall. eventbrite.com

2 Fulfilled Fantasies: Contemporary Chicago Drag Works

Art:Drag queens and kings dabble in gender illusion, a magical kind of performance art drenched in glitter, sequins, humor, and humanity. More than 30 images capture the essence of Chicago’s drag scene, which has produced such treasures as Kim Chi, a ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum, and the Vixen, one of the most notable black performers in recent years. A few costumed mannequins help the images leap off the walls.

FREE 2/28-4/1. Hokin Project Gallery, Columbia College. fulfilledfantasies.me

3 The Interview Show

Variety:Chicago’s dining critic, Jeff Ruby, appears at Chicago contributor Mark Bazer’s long-running live-interview series. Also on the bill are University of Chicago professors David Archer and Kathleen Belew, plus improv comic Abby McEnany.

3/1 at 6:30 p.m. $15. The Hideout. eventbrite.com

4 Rhea Butcher

Comedy:The standup moved to L.A. in 2012 but made their (Butcher identifies as gender nonbinary) bones here, training at Second City and performing at local institutions like the Hideout. Butcher returns to town for a headlining standup show that will take your mind off of everything that’s awful in the world and remind you that there’s still fun to be had.

3/1 at 8:30 p.m. $21. Thalia Hall. eventbrite.com

5 Pamela Fraser

Art:The Vermont-based artist has long been concerned with color and how its context influences our interpretation, like the difference between seeing bright pink on a bougainvillea and in someone’s dyed hair. In this solo show, her paintings, rendered in acrylic gouache, are paired with small handmade ceramic vessels that resemble vases.

FREE 3/1–4/13. Paris London Hong Kong. parislondonhongkong.com

6 Kirill Gerstein

Classical:An already hugely accomplished pianist who has graduated from young-artist to midcareer awards, Gerstein ravels a recital touching many corners of the solo repertoire. He visits some usual haunts (Liszt, Beethoven), some back-of-the-catalog Debussy, unconventional composers (the contemporary Brit Thomas Adès, the Armenian priest Komitas), and Ravel’s emulsified retro-baroque Le Tombeau de Couperin.

3/2 at 7:30 p.m. $10–$30. Galvin Recital Hall, Northwestern University. music.northwestern.edu

7 Sonic Meditations

New Music:Local show maker Fifth House Ensemble cobbles together a collaborative performance with Alash, an ensemble that fuses Western harmonies and structures with deep knowledge of traditional Tuvan music — including the throat-singing technique that allows a single singer to produce more than one pitch at a time.

3/2 at 8 p.m. $23–$25. Old Town School of Folk Music. fifth-house.com

8 Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and Malpaso Dance Company

Dance:World premieres by Osnel Delgado, director of the Havana-based Malpaso, and acclaimed Chicagoan Robyn Mineko Williams bookend this international exchange between two companies with similarly smooth styles. Williams’s work is loosely inspired by the transition from life to death: her intricate, effervescent approach will undoubtedly result in a mood that’s more ethereal than morbid.

3/2–3. $29–$140. Auditorium Theatre. auditoriumtheatre.org

9 Ariodante

Opera:A big month for baroque in Chicago aligns with an extended visit from conductor Harry Bicket. In addition to appearances swinging the baton for Music of the Baroque (March 3 and 6) and playing the harpsichord with the Diderot String Quartet (March 13 at the Myra Hess series and March 15 at the Chicago Temple), Bicket will lead Handel’s love-triangle opera seria, with the title role performed by the energetic mezzo-soprano Alice Coote.

3/2–17. $39–$279. Lyric Opera House. lyricopera.org

10 Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Dance:One of the pillars of American modern dance returns to the Auditorium, where it made its first Chicago appearance 50 years ago. Three programs give audiences a glimpse of the company’s range: one featuring pieces by Wayne McGregor and Jessica Lang, another compiling more than a dozen of Ailey’s works, and the third presenting Lazarus, a contribution from Rennie Harris (famous for ushering hip-hop forms into rarefied venues) inspired by Ailey’s life and legacy. As always, every show ends with Ailey’s signature piece, Revelations.

3/6–10. $34–$130. Auditorium Theatre. auditoriumtheatre.org

