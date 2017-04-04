10 Stories You Should Read This Week

He allegedly framed 51 people for murder in what could be “among the most egregious policing betrayals in modern history.” And without the years-long efforts of a group of women, it wouldn’t have attracted notice. Buzzfeed tells their story.

Its numbers have fallen in half since 2012, down to 70—a far cry from other cities with less onerous rules. The Reader investigates.

He’s a “rock star among fungi fanatics,” and lives in one of the best places to be a mycologist. Chicago magazine profiles Patrick Leacock.

He was a physics major at the University of Chicago, planning on going to med school. He became a teacher on the South Side. The first year was “horrible.” Now it’s where he belongs. Kareem Sayegh tells his story to New York Magazine.

The state doesn’t offer much, leaving schools to be funded with property taxes, which increases inequality. And the state isn’t even meeting its expectations. The BGA explains.

After School Matters teaches teens to ref CPS games—for something to do, and for a job. For the Win visits the program in Greater Grand Crossing.

He bounced around from high school to high school. He thought he’d found stability and a good education at the school. Now he’s filed suit against them. Vice Sports untangles his journey.

She was killed by her grandmother after being starved and tortured—even though she never should have been placed with her grandmother in the first place. It wasn’t the only failure by a system that was tracking her. The Tribune lays out how close she came to getting out.

Seven women lost their husbands in the line of duty. They’re owed $2.7 million, but they’re in line with the vendors and others who are part of the state’s $12.7 billion backlog. Reuters sits down with one of the widows.

All its roads lead back here, and to a particular time when the city was booming. Chicago magazine tells the history.

