10 Must-Read Stories for This Week
A fashion-forward activist, a lizard-mound mystery, the White Sox stadium that could have been, and more.
1. Fashion Blogger and Activist Hoda Katebi Is Changing More Than Clothes
She went viral because of a controversial WGN interview—and she’s channeling it into her work. Chicago magazine follows her rise.
2. The White Sox Ballpark in Chicago That Never Was and Could Have Changed History
Guaranteed Rate Field is well-known as a dud. It could have been the first great stadium of the contemporary era. CBS Sports examines the alternative.
3. Brain-Damaging Lead Found in Tap Water in Hundreds of Homes Tested Across Chicago, Results Show
In fact, it was found in 70 percent of the almost 3,000 tested. 30 percent had levels above the FDA’s bottled-water maximum. The Tribune investigates.
4. Why City Accents Are Fading in the Midwest
You don’t hear “dese, dem, dose” much these days. Where’d it go? CityLab checks in.
5. The White Sox Cap and Hip-Hop Culture
In 1991, hip-hop titans Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, and Ice Cube all wore one. It started with a shifting fan base and a vice president’s conversation with designers about the hot colors of the ’90s. Fangraphs explains.
6. Icing Racism
Hockey has a reputation as a white sport, and the falling number of rinks in cities hasn’t helped. But it’s slowly changing. The Reader looks at its history and future in the black community.
7. Map Quest: Searching for Chicago’s ‘Lizard Mound’
Was there a giant landscape effigy in Lake View? An old map suggests so. WBEZ’s Curious City tries to track it down.
8. In Chicago, a Muslim Non-Profit Is Engaging the Community Through Activism
The Inner City Muslim Action Network provides a broad range of services, as well as religious meaning to believers. NPR’s All Things Considered talks with its founder, Rami Nashashibi.
9. ‘The N-word Started It,’ Lawyer Says of Fatal Shooting by Cops on Far SW Side
A funeral procession led to a shooting in Mount Greenwood. Was the catalyst a single word? The Sun-Times gets a cache of documents after filing a lawsuit.
10. Legendary Photographer Art Shay Tells His Remarkable Story
“Elizabeth Taylor was the loveliest woman I ever met, and she had the humor of a Bronx housewife.” He sits down with Chicago magazine.
