10 Must-Read Stories for This Week

She went viral because of a controversial WGN interview—and she’s channeling it into her work. Chicago magazine follows her rise.

Guaranteed Rate Field is well-known as a dud. It could have been the first great stadium of the contemporary era. CBS Sports examines the alternative.

In fact, it was found in 70 percent of the almost 3,000 tested. 30 percent had levels above the FDA’s bottled-water maximum. The Tribune investigates.

You don’t hear “dese, dem, dose” much these days. Where’d it go? CityLab checks in.

In 1991, hip-hop titans Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, and Ice Cube all wore one. It started with a shifting fan base and a vice president’s conversation with designers about the hot colors of the ’90s. Fangraphs explains.

Hockey has a reputation as a white sport, and the falling number of rinks in cities hasn’t helped. But it’s slowly changing. The Reader looks at its history and future in the black community.

Was there a giant landscape effigy in Lake View? An old map suggests so. WBEZ’s Curious City tries to track it down.

The Inner City Muslim Action Network provides a broad range of services, as well as religious meaning to believers. NPR’s All Things Considered talks with its founder, Rami Nashashibi.

A funeral procession led to a shooting in Mount Greenwood. Was the catalyst a single word? The Sun-Times gets a cache of documents after filing a lawsuit.

“Elizabeth Taylor was the loveliest woman I ever met, and she had the humor of a Bronx housewife.” He sits down with Chicago magazine.

