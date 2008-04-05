Photo Essay: Madison Street, April 5, 2008

10 years ago, one of my favorite Chicago photographers, Katherine Hodges, walked the length of Madison Street—eight miles—from downtown to Oak Park, down the commercial strip that began burning after the death of Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 4, 1968. Along the way she captured the layers of history left by its buildings and businesses before and since. —Whet Moser
Other Featured Photo Galleries
Edit Module
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.