Photo Essay: Madison Street, April 5, 2008

What the street looked like 40 years after the West Side riots.

Published today at 1:00 p.m.

10 years ago, one of my favorite Chicago photographers, Katherine Hodges, walked the length of Madison Street—eight miles—from downtown to Oak Park, down the commercial strip that began burning after the death of Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 4, 1968. Along the way she captured the layers of history left by its buildings and businesses before and since. —Whet Moser

