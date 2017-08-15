10 Great Stories You Should Read This Week
1. What Happened to Chicago’s Japanese Neighborhood?
Belmont and Clark in Lake View was its center. But the government’s postwar push for assimilation helped to quickly disperse it. WBEZ goes deep into its brief but rich history.
2. Inside Wrigley Field, the Scorekeepers Stay True to Baseball’s Beginnings
Behind the famous scoreboard are 344 seven-pound steel plates and three workers who move them around to keep up with the game. Weekend Edition goes inside.
3. What Happened to Illinois’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Board?
Former members, including state rep Lou Lang, say it was disbanded in a political tradeoff—after the state’s director of public health rejected every single one of its recommendations over two years. Chicago magazine tracks down its demise.
4. How Ronald Reagan’s Hometown Was Robbed Blind
The comptroller of Dixon, Illinois, stole $53 million from the small town over two decades. Now Kartemquin has made a documentary about the saga. Daily Beast teases the forthcoming movie.
5. Chicago Property Market Heats Up as Food Companies Pile In
Two Willis Towers’ worth of businesses have relocated to the city since 2008, many of them Midwestern food conglomerates. The Wall Street Journal explores the trend.
6. The Obama-Trump Voters Are Real. Here’s What They Think.
It’s a confusing but seemingly real trend. But Tammy Duckworth’s election in the 12th Congressional district is evidence for it, and an example of how Democrats can win them back. The New York Times looks behind the numbers.
7. Chicago Professors Want Residents to Know What’s in Their Soil
James Montgomery’s students at DePaul had the idea to map soil lead levels in the city. Now it’s his primary focus. NextCity talks with the environmental studies professor.
8. Wage Theft Victims Have Little Chance of Recouping Pay in Illinois
Since 2014, $50 million in claims were filed. Fewer than one in four were successful—and fewer still actually got the money if they were. The Chicago Reporter investigates.
9. How Four Fatal Truck-Bike Crash Cases Helped Bring About Lifesaving Legislation
Large city fleet trucks and contractor vehicles will now have side guards to keep cyclists and pedestrians from falling under the wheels in the event of a crash. The Reader explains how it happened.
10. De Facto Governor?
A bunch of Illinois Policy Institute employees were hired by the Rauner administration. What does that mean for the organization? Chicago magazine talks with CEO John Tillman.
