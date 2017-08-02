10 Must-Read Stories for This Week
Cubs World Series spurs baby boom, experts talk Illinois’s first budget plan in two years, and hate crimes increase.
1. Hate Crimes in Chicago on Pace to Hit Record High, Data Shows
The number of hate crimes is on track to surpass Chicago’s previous high of 73 in 2016. DNAinfo tracks the data.
2. Robots Will Take Your Job, If You Work in Warehousing
Automation has encroached into warehouse work, and is already mastering the most labor-intensive tasks. Crain’s explores the future of warehouse jobs.
3. Confessions of a Bi-Sider
A longtime North Sider shares his story about falling in love with the South Side. Chicago excerpts Bill Savage’s forthcoming essay.
4. Why Chicago Police Reform May Be Decided by One Person Behind Closed Doors
Three of the last four contracts between the city and the police union were ultimately decided through interest arbitration. The Reader dives in.
5. The Fooditor Guide to Chinatown’s Richland Food Court (2017 Edition)
It can be baffling to non-Chinese diners, but the food is worth the effort. Fooditor brings back the popular guide.
6. Illinois Issues: The Experts’ Take on the Budget
The leaders of two local nonprofits offer insights on the state’s first spending plan in more than two years. NPR gets their take.
7. Chicago Youth Combat Violence with Campouts and Community-Building
This youth-led movement is trying to create safe spaces and change the perception of their neighborhoods. Chicago reports on the initiative.
8. Is Notoriously Segregated Chicago Becoming More Integrated?
While Chicago is slightly less segregated than it was in 1990, the numbers don’t tell the whole story. WBEZ and City Bureau take a look.
9. When America First Realized It Had a Problem with Health-Care Costs
The present-day battle over health care was foreshadowed by experts in Chicago 85 years ago. Chicago looks back.
10. A Cubs World Series Baby Boom? Some Parents and Hospitals Think So
Local hospitals report an increase in births, and they are hearing that these children were conceived during the Cubs playoff run last year. The Tribune dives into the newborn fan club.
