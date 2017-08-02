10 Must-Read Stories for This Week

The number of hate crimes is on track to surpass Chicago’s previous high of 73 in 2016. DNAinfo tracks the data.

Automation has encroached into warehouse work, and is already mastering the most labor-intensive tasks. Crain’s explores the future of warehouse jobs.

A longtime North Sider shares his story about falling in love with the South Side. Chicago excerpts Bill Savage’s forthcoming essay.

Three of the last four contracts between the city and the police union were ultimately decided through interest arbitration. The Reader dives in.

It can be baffling to non-Chinese diners, but the food is worth the effort. Fooditor brings back the popular guide.

The leaders of two local nonprofits offer insights on the state’s first spending plan in more than two years. NPR gets their take.

This youth-led movement is trying to create safe spaces and change the perception of their neighborhoods. Chicago reports on the initiative.

While Chicago is slightly less segregated than it was in 1990, the numbers don’t tell the whole story. WBEZ and City Bureau take a look.

The present-day battle over health care was foreshadowed by experts in Chicago 85 years ago. Chicago looks back.

Local hospitals report an increase in births, and they are hearing that these children were conceived during the Cubs playoff run last year. The Tribune dives into the newborn fan club.

