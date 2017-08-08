10 Stories You Should Read This Week

Four years after his death, his culinary legacy still defines Chicago dining. Chicago magazine explores his influences.

Their membership grew from 5,000 to 25,000 in just one year. And they gathered in Chicago to figure it out. Slate pays a visit.

Is the agency getting the idea of a sanctuary city all wrong? The city thinks so, and is firing back with a lawsuit. CityLab examines the issues.

18-year-old DaQuan Mosley has always been interested in funerals. He’s off to SIU to study mortuary science, but plans on returning to Englewood, to the legendary funeral home that gave him his break. WBEZ profiles him.

The city is turning to military-style tactics in response to suicide attempts. The Intercept tracks the incidents.

It’s one of the most famous stories in American politics. And the evidence suggests it’s not true. The Washington Post makes the case.

For two decades, the stretch of lakefront in Lake View was a gay beach in the middle of the city. The Tribune looks back.

At 4 a.m. after a long night of partying, a probationary cop took a fellow officer’s gun and shot herself. What happened? The Sun-Times investigates.

He’s back, and so is his famously ambivalent expression. The Wall Street Journal celebrates his all-too-human profile.

And Chatham as well—with a native of the neighborhood. Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block My Hood My City, shows CNN around.

