10 Stories You Should Read This Week
Charlie Trotter’s culinary legacy, Jay Cutler comes out of retirement, and city police use military-style tactics responding to suicide attempts.
1. Charlie Trotter Is Alive and Well
Four years after his death, his culinary legacy still defines Chicago dining. Chicago magazine explores his influences.
2. Can the Growing Democratic Socialists of America Build a New, Coherent Left Wing?
Their membership grew from 5,000 to 25,000 in just one year. And they gathered in Chicago to figure it out. Slate pays a visit.
3. The DOJ’s Perverse Response to Chicago’s Sanctuary City Lawsuit
Is the agency getting the idea of a sanctuary city all wrong? The city thinks so, and is firing back with a lawsuit. CityLab examines the issues.
4. In Funerals, a Future
18-year-old DaQuan Mosley has always been interested in funerals. He’s off to SIU to study mortuary science, but plans on returning to Englewood, to the legendary funeral home that gave him his break. WBEZ profiles him.
5. How Do Chicago Police Treat Mental Health? With SWAT Raids
The city is turning to military-style tactics in response to suicide attempts. The Intercept tracks the incidents.
6. Here’s a Voter Fraud Myth: Richard Daley ‘Stole’ Illinois for John Kennedy in the 1960 Election
It’s one of the most famous stories in American politics. And the evidence suggests it’s not true. The Washington Post makes the case.
7. Belmont Rocks: New Project Remembers Popular LGBTQ Gathering Spot
For two decades, the stretch of lakefront in Lake View was a gay beach in the middle of the city. The Tribune looks back.
8. A Chicago Police Officer’s Suicide—in a House Full of Cops
At 4 a.m. after a long night of partying, a probationary cop took a fellow officer’s gun and shot herself. What happened? The Sun-Times investigates.
9. Jay Cutler: The Delightful, Indifferent Face of Football
He’s back, and so is his famously ambivalent expression. The Wall Street Journal celebrates his all-too-human profile.
10. Take a Tour of President Obama’s Neighborhood
And Chatham as well—with a native of the neighborhood. Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block My Hood My City, shows CNN around.
