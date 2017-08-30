Move Over, Sue. Here Comes a Titanosaur

Big changes are coming to the Field Museum—122-foot-long ones, in fact.

Next spring, a cast of a titanosaur skeleton will welcome museum guests as they enter Stanley Field Hall. The long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur (from a group of the largest land-dwelling animals on Earth) will replace 40-foot-long Sue the T-Rex, who has greeted awe-struck dino fans since 2000.

Look, it’s all fun and games until someone gets bit on the cloaca pic.twitter.com/ura69wgqwI — Private Suite Haver (@SUEtheTrex) August 30, 2017

Sue won’t be going far; she’ll get her own space upstairs as part the museum’s evolution exhibit, Evolving Planet. The world-famous fossil is recognized as the largest, best-preserved Tyrannosaurus Rex ever discovered. In her new home, Sue will be surrounded by plants and animals that existed during the late Cretaceous Period, giving more context to the life and times of the predator.

This game of dinosaur musical chairs got us wondering: Where else can you see some of the world’s biggest and best dinosaur collections?

The American Museum of Natural History

For those who can’t wait until Spring, titanosaur is now at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, which has had the cast of the 70-ton giant on display since last year.

Museum für Naturkunde

Berlin’s natural history museum features an impressive Brachiosaurus (recently reclassified as Giraffatitan) from Tanzania, at a record-setting 43.5 feet tall.

Wyoming Dinosaur Center

The museum’s impressive collection includes skeletons of Triceratops, Stegosaurus, and the carnivorous Albertosaurus libratus—an older relative of the T-Rex.

Fernback Museum of Natural History

This Atlanta museum’s dinosaur exhibit features the carnivorous Gigantosaurus, which scientist say rivaled the T-Rex in size.

