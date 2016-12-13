10 Stories You Should Read About Chicago This Week

That’s how much federal aid the city gets every year—for fixing roads and taking care of the most vulnerable. The Better Government Association runs the numbers.

Enrollment is declining at “Chicago’s most overlooked big deal.” Can it stay stable while staying the same? Chicago magazine explores its future.

And helping them can help the boys they’ll go on to raise as well. The Tribune examines their safety net, and where it’s missing.

An anti-violence activist who’s lost 28 friends and family members to violence, a Nobel-winning chemist, a former beat cop working for reform, and others make the list. The Reader drops its epic annual look at our fascinating neighbors.

The state did manage to get a big bill passed: arcane measures through long negotiations that will boost solar, nuclear, and renewables. Midwest Energy News delves into the details.

In the 1960s, the Black Panthers started joining forces with the Young Patriots Organization, which organized Appalachian whites in Chicago. What happened? The Washington Post talks with former YPO member Hy Thurman.

Writer and editor Zoe Zolbrod carried the secret of childhood sexual abuse for years. Until one day she stopped. The Longest Shortest Time podcast has her tell her story.

Start with vintage stores, EBay, and West Coast tiki mug specialists, and expect to spend thousands of dollars a year. Fooditor talks to mixologists about their wares.

First, we must understand the nature of the French fry. A University of Chicago physicist explains for the A.V. Club.

Those ties matter. And Chicago—and Illinois—are in a particularly vulnerable place to lose clout. Bloomberg Politics looks at the possibilities.

