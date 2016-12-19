Bill Zehme on WGN: If You Have Cancer, Avoid the Internet The best-selling author talks to WGN News about his recent Chicago essay on coming back from stage 4 cancer.

Author Bill Zehme, known for his profiles of celebrities like David Letterman and Johnny Carson, penned a more personal story for the January issue of Chicago.

In “What Cancer Taught Me,” he describes his fight against stage 4 cancer and the humility and humor he needed to make it through 118 days in the hospital and an even longer fight at home. Last week, he went on WGN Morning News to discuss the piece.

“I never went climbing in the internet [to research my cancer]. Web MD makes people crazy,” he said. “This is the problem, the screens and all the information, it’s overwhelming and it’s kind of bad for you… Even though it’s your greatest tool, it pulses at you and it doesn’t leave you alone. That was the key, get away from it.”

Read the full story here.

Share









Advertisement

Health and Medicine