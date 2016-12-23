How Closely Did you Read the Rahm Emails? Take the Quiz
Some of this week’s most interesting reading has been a trove of email from Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s personal account, made public this week thanks to an agreement with the Better Goverment Association. (The Chicago Tribune, a corporate sibling of Chicago, had also sued for their release, and it is still pushing for more to be revealed.)
The thousands of pages released Wednesday reveal a wide range of government concerns, from high-level strategy chatter to picayune complaints from Chicago’s rich and powerful. And like all of our inboxes, there’s a whole lot of tedium: scheduling requests, press releases, and even spam.
Did you catch all the highlights? Take this quiz to find out.
