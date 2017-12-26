Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

10 Great Stories to Read This Week

Evaluating ShotSpotter technology, reviewing Navy Pier, and eradicating harassment at Ford.

By Whet Moser

Published yesterday at 12:11 p.m.

Members of the Chicago Police Department work with predictive and tracking technologies like ShotSpotter at a Strategic Decision Support Center in the Harrison District.
Members of the Chicago Police Department work with predictive and tracking technologies like ShotSpotter at a Strategic Decision Support Center in the Harrison District.   Photo: Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune

1. Is Chicago’s Dining Boom Over?

Rents in Fulton Market are five times what they were five years ago. Want ads turn up a handful of qualified staff. The bubble is about to burst. Chicago magazine shows why.

2. How Tough Is It to Change a Culture of Harassment? Ask Women at Ford

25 years ago, the government cracked down hard on two Chicago car plants. They had to do it again after little changed. The New York Times follows the lack of progress.

3. A Conservative Nonprofit That Seeks to Transform College Campuses Faces Allegations of Racial Bias and Illegal Campaign Activity

Turning Point USA, based in the Chicago area, has chapters all over the country. As it gains influence, it’s getting more scrutiny. The New Yorker looks at its practices.

4. How the Last Place Bulls Became the Hottest Team in the East

The tanking team ran into a long winning streak, becoming the first team ever to lose ten straight, then turn around and win five straight. But don’t get your hopes ups (for anything but a high draft pick). FiveThirtyEight appraises their odds.

5. The Shots Heard Round the City

ShotSpotter sensors automatically detect the sound of gunfire, to the tune of $1.5 million per district. Do they work well enough to justify the cost? South Side Weekly investigates.

6. Thousands of Black Students Leave Chicago for Other Segregated Districts

Population loss and school closures have caused a mass exodus of CPS students. But often they end up in similar situations. The Chicago Reporter traces their experiences.

7. Urban Killings Rise in Clusters as Many Areas Grow Safer

Large Midwestern cities are, for the most part, less violent than they have been in decades–except for specific areas, which are more so. The Associated Press runs the numbers.

8. What Will It Take?

Shootings are down in Chicago this year after last year’s increase. What could we do to further lower them? WBEZ looks at the options.

9. Pier Review

Navy Pier has been treated with disdain by locals for years, but recent renovations have turned it into a worthy landscape. Landscape Architecture reappraises it.

10. Without Grace, Chicago’s Restaurant Scene Is Forever Changed

Its sudden closing means the loss of an institution that was a classic from day one, serving some of the city’s most joyous food. Chicago magazine mourns its loss.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module