Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Trailing Chicago’s Urban Explorers

Inside a chemical plant, a gum factory, and other warehouses with a local group of adventurers

Text by Leta Dickinson

Published today at 12:55 p.m.

Your outdoorsy friends might leave the city in search of adventure, seeking mountains and trails of faraway states to escape their daily grinds. But one option that won’t break your bank account is urban exploring, or “urbexing.”

Curious Chicagoans have been exploring abandoned buildings and other man-made structures for decadesToday, the community includes people of all ages and backgrounds who are loosely connected through social media (one especially active hub: the public Chicagoland Urban Exploring Facebook page).

I, for one, haven’t entirely lost my childhood desire to go places I don’t belong, and urban exploring certainly scratches that itch. A few months ago, curious about this scene,  I reached out to some insiders and asked to document their escapades. Two weeks later, I followed Gabriel and his crew to a chemical plant, a private warehouse, and a coal factory; the next weekend, I tagged along with Max Power, Esmae, and Jose California’s crew to a warehouse and a gum factory. (Names and ages have been excluded to protect the privacies of subjects.)

Inside a former factory Photo: leta dickinson

Urbexers explore for different reasons. Many are pursuing photo opportunities. Max, Esmae and Jose, who each run their own urbex-focused social media pages, are always armed with a small studio setup of cameras and portable lighting equipment. Gabriel, on the other hand, is a longtime explorer who does it for the adrenaline rush. He stresses the importance of always coming prepared and carries a backpack stocked with equipment like extra light sources, a gas mask, and extra food.

No matter your reasons for exploring, you should be aware of Illinois trespassing laws. It is a criminal offense to trespass on property if you know it is privately owned, or, if its status was unclear, once you’ve received warning that you are trespassing. You can also receive additional charges for removing anything from or damaging the property.

If urban exploring sounds a little too extreme for you, you can still live vicariously through this photo series that takes you on a typical expedition.

Gabriel climbs through a hole in the fence that surrounds a chemical plant south of the city. The urban exploring community relies on word-of-mouth information to find these places, since authorities would quickly disband any public forum. Members exchange details about entrances, new sites, security updates, and demolitions.   Photo: Leta Dickinson
Urban explorers carefully climb down a precarious and rickety ladder in a warehouse. Among the precautions Gabriel says he takes: “slow methodical movements, never having less than three light sources, never letting a door close behind you, always checking the floors for damage, and having at least one person know where you’re at and when you expect to be done.”   Photo: Leta Dickinson
Esmae takes photos and video while exploring “bandos” — urbex lingo for abandoned spaces — to contribute to a national urbex Instagram page that she moderates.   Photo: Leta Dickinson
Edit Module
Explorers ascend an abandoned coal factory south of Chicago. Coal flecks still dot the grated floor, and old equipment sits unused. Maximilien, who posts Youtube videos of his expeditions, says, “I think one of the things urbexers do is preserve certain places. The way I see it, it’s modern ruins and more modern exploring. It’s modern history and archaeology.”   Photo: Leta Dickinson
Esmae props open a door of a former gum factory as her camera light reveals old vats and peeling paint. Even though the gum factory shut down in 2006, the smells of gum production persist. One room, called the Big Red Room, smells overwhelmingly of cinnamon.   Photo: Leta Dickinson
The ground of the gum factory is covered in pools of thick and sticky gum base. Maximilien, an urbexer who posts Youtube videos of his expeditions, sacrifices his shoes to film the gooeyness of the substance.   Photo: Leta Dickinson
After hearing a pipe crash through the window, the team leans over the edge of the roof to look for other people who might also be in the factory. Not all urbexers are there to explore. “Scrappers and graffiti artists tend to destroy things,” Gabriel says. “They tend to vandalize things a lot, not just with paint, but breaking stuff, too.”   Photo: Leta Dickinson
An urban exploring crew walks through the train terminal of an old coal factory. Individuals explore together because of a mutual interest in preservation and adventure. “It’s kind of an underground community,” Maximilien says. “it’s a loose connection of different networks.”   Photo: Leta Dickinson
Edit Module
AJ sits at the apex of the factory after climbing five or so stories up a ladder. The city in the distance can sometimes feel like the only reminder of the rest of civilization. “Whenever I explore I try to get to the highest point just because of the view of the Chicago skyline,” he says. “I can do what I want there. I feel free.”   Photo: Leta Dickinson

Share

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

[ CLOSE ]