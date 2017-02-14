10 Stories You Should Read This Week

Hannibal Buress loves our mild sauce. Bob Odenkirk loves our winters (really). Bill Kurtis loves the Billy Goat. And our writers and contributors love 64 more things about the city. Chicago magazine counts the ways.

Chicago State doesn’t have a win. It doesn’t have an athletic director. Some games it only has six players. But they keep going. The New York Times profiles Angela Jackson.

Increasingly, it’s private companies that do, thanks to the privatization of services. And Chicago’s at the heart of the trend. Talking Points Memo traces its evolution.

Lots of politicians and bureaucrats are responsible. But one man has been a constant. Reuters gets to the heart of Michael Madigan.

A retired reporter is trying to find trends in unsolved murders, including why so many go unsolved. Closer to home there are a lot of them, and he’s having trouble even getting the data. Bloomberg Businessweek profiles Thomas Hargrove.

It gives him freedom, which he’s turned into a huge audience, which buys the merch that he actually makes his money from. Quartz explains.

In 2014, 52.4 million tons of cargo traveled the lake. That’s 60 percent less than in 1970. WBEZ explores the possibilities.

Music saved Tim Kinsella, even if he doesn’t always make that music easy for fans and critics. Noisey looks back at the band.

They’re underinsured at higher rates than the general population. The ACA made it possible for many to get treatment and make a living with their craft. What happens next? The Reader surveys local artists about the issue.

They came from chaos, looking for stability. But after the president’s executive order on immigration, the future looks uncertain again. Chicago magazine talks with immigrants from each country.

