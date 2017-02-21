Here Are This Week’s 10 Must-Read Stories
All’s quiet in Little Village, inside the Bamboo Lounge, and a look at Chicago’s urban animal rules.
1. Dan Herbert Lives to Serve and Protect Cops—Even Laquan McDonald’s Killer
Jason Van Dyke’s lawyer is a 9-year veteran of the force and a former FOP in-house counsel whose private practice specializes in defending cops. The Reader profiles the head of Daniel Q. Herbert & Associates.
2. Little Village Streets, Restaurants Quiet as Deportation Fears Rise
The “Mexican Capital of the Midwest,” and one of the city’s most important commercial districts, home to some 20,000 undocumented immigrants, is facing the economic consequences of new policies. The Tribune visits the neighborhood.
3. Majority of Domestic ISIS Terrorists Are U.S. Citizens by Birth
A new database from the University of Chicago documents the trends among this new face of terrorism. Chicago magazine talks with its creator, Robert Pape.
4. Rauner Put Senate Republicans in a Bind
They’d made a lot of progress towards a “grand bargain” with Democrats. Did the governor’s budget address derail it? Rich Miller raises the question in the Quad-City Times
5. A Season Under the Gun
Life has to go on around the city’s violence—including high-school basketball. The kids at Orr High School have to mourn, and they also have to practice. The Sun-Times kicks off a series following their team.
6. My Greatest Loss
Bears vet Tommie Harris lost his wife to an aneurysm following a routine surgery. And learned of it on the internet. He reflects in The Players’ Tribune.
7. No Labels: Chance the Rapper and Jimmy Butler
Chicago’s favorite young stars are becoming friends, and coming to understand the burdens of being local favorites. The Undefeated gets them together for a conversation.
8. The Bamboo Lounge
What can the fate of a “tied house” tavern on the South Side tell us about architectural preservation? Chicago Patterns looks inside.
9. Chickens and Goats and Pigs, Oh My! Chicago’s Backyard Livestock Laws
You can do a lot with farm animals in the city (as long as they don’t make “excessive noise” for ten consecutive minutes). WBEZ explores the rules.
10. A Family Affair
The jazz giant Oscar Brown, Jr. took an anticommercial approach to his music. What does that mean for his legacy? South Side Weekly asks his family.
