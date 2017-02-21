Here Are This Week’s 10 Must-Read Stories

Jason Van Dyke’s lawyer is a 9-year veteran of the force and a former FOP in-house counsel whose private practice specializes in defending cops. The Reader profiles the head of Daniel Q. Herbert & Associates.

The “Mexican Capital of the Midwest,” and one of the city’s most important commercial districts, home to some 20,000 undocumented immigrants, is facing the economic consequences of new policies. The Tribune visits the neighborhood.

A new database from the University of Chicago documents the trends among this new face of terrorism. Chicago magazine talks with its creator, Robert Pape.

They’d made a lot of progress towards a “grand bargain” with Democrats. Did the governor’s budget address derail it? Rich Miller raises the question in the Quad-City Times

Life has to go on around the city’s violence—including high-school basketball. The kids at Orr High School have to mourn, and they also have to practice. The Sun-Times kicks off a series following their team.

Bears vet Tommie Harris lost his wife to an aneurysm following a routine surgery. And learned of it on the internet. He reflects in The Players’ Tribune.

Chicago’s favorite young stars are becoming friends, and coming to understand the burdens of being local favorites. The Undefeated gets them together for a conversation.

What can the fate of a “tied house” tavern on the South Side tell us about architectural preservation? Chicago Patterns looks inside.

You can do a lot with farm animals in the city (as long as they don’t make “excessive noise” for ten consecutive minutes). WBEZ explores the rules.

The jazz giant Oscar Brown, Jr. took an anticommercial approach to his music. What does that mean for his legacy? South Side Weekly asks his family.

