10 Must-Read Stories for This Week

When 800 workers lost their jobs after an immigration audit, it started a chain of events that led to the bakery being sold, while bringing up old tensions. The Sun-Times tells the story.

Grace Guerrero Zwit broke the local glass ceiling when the Sox hired her away from the Chicago Board of Trade because she spoke Spanish. She was alone for years, but no longer. The Athletic profiles Zwit and those who have followed her.

Political changes have put more pressure on them than ever, and they’re having to figure out new approaches to sustain a long fight. Chicago magazine talks with people on the front lines.

The legendary 1984 film The Burning Bed was a huge hit (and a cultural milestone). So why do so few movies deal with domestic violence? The Chicago Tribune explores the question.

Alisha Elenz just took over at the acclaimed Lakeview restaurant. It’s the fulfillment of a dream she had… five years ago, when she was 18. Fooditor follows her path from the counter at her uncle’s pizzeria.

An accountant his father was working with was the father-in-law of the legendary architect Bruce Graham. It’s all been up from there. The Wall Street Journal sits down with Adrian Smith.

The assessor challenged the Chicago Tribune over similar findings. His ally, Toni Preckwinkle, ordered an independent study in response. It found the same problems. ProPublica Illinois and the Tribune team up to cover its conclusions.

His work has been seen worldwide as a result. Now he’s looking back at the neighborhood he came from, Greater Grand Crossing, with new pieces. CityLab talks with Brandon Breaux.

Juan Gabriel Moreno Architects carved a college prep out of an old big box store. Curbed Chicago looks inside.

The Cboe Volatility Index is supposed to reflect uncertainty on the S&P 500. But a letter to the SEC suggests that it might be resonding to false signals. Marketwatch explains.

