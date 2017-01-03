10 Stories You Should Read This Week
Refugees making Chicago’s famous cheesecake, what’s driving violence in the city, and new minority police recruits.
1. “A Bullet Could Hit Me and My Kids Anytime”
A father shares his walk to school, and how he talks to his kids about violence in his community. The New York Times follows Victor Bloomingburg.
2. The 8 Most Chicago Songs of 2016
Jamila Woods, Chance the Rapper, and others represented the city’s thriving sound last year. Chicago magazine makes its picks.
3. Talking Restaurants in 2017 with Kevin Boehm and Jason Hammel
The heads of Boka Group and Lula go deep on the changing business of making food (and making money off it). They sit down with Fooditor.
4. A Troubled Transition
When Illinois began moving disabled adults from institutions to group homes, it seemed promising, but they entered a troubled, underfunded system. The Tribune documents the evidence.
5. Chicago Police Step Up Minority Recruitment
Cops often blame a lack of trust for the city’s crime problem—and they’re hoping new recruits will help. The Wall Street Journal checks their progress.
6. Refugees Resettled in Chicago Help Make Its Most Famous Cheesecake
The president of Eli’s recruits new Chicagoans from all over—Iraq, Bhutan, Myanmar—to make 300,000 portions a day using highly technical equipment. NPR pays a visit.
7. This Show Was a Disaster!
Curious City takes the stage to tell stories of infamy: the Loop flood, the Iroquois Theater fire, and the Oak Lawn tornado. WBEZ’s show goes live.
8. After a Life-Changing Transition, Will Davis Sets Out to Transform a Chicago Theater
After grad school and a gender transition, his career quickly took off. Can the 33-year-old lead a reknowned company after its artistic director’s death? The Chicago Reader profiles the new head of the American Theater Company.
9. What’s Driving the Violence in Chicago?
Hopelessness and small conflicts spiral into murder. All Things Considered talks to a New York Times reporter on the beat.
10. The Life of a City
A new book documents the iconic images from Chicago's long history of street photography. Chicago magazine shares some favorites.
