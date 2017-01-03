10 Stories You Should Read This Week

A father shares his walk to school, and how he talks to his kids about violence in his community. The New York Times follows Victor Bloomingburg.

Jamila Woods, Chance the Rapper, and others represented the city’s thriving sound last year. Chicago magazine makes its picks.

The heads of Boka Group and Lula go deep on the changing business of making food (and making money off it). They sit down with Fooditor.

When Illinois began moving disabled adults from institutions to group homes, it seemed promising, but they entered a troubled, underfunded system. The Tribune documents the evidence.

Cops often blame a lack of trust for the city’s crime problem—and they’re hoping new recruits will help. The Wall Street Journal checks their progress.

The president of Eli’s recruits new Chicagoans from all over—Iraq, Bhutan, Myanmar—to make 300,000 portions a day using highly technical equipment. NPR pays a visit.

Curious City takes the stage to tell stories of infamy: the Loop flood, the Iroquois Theater fire, and the Oak Lawn tornado. WBEZ’s show goes live.

After grad school and a gender transition, his career quickly took off. Can the 33-year-old lead a reknowned company after its artistic director’s death? The Chicago Reader profiles the new head of the American Theater Company.

Hopelessness and small conflicts spiral into murder. All Things Considered talks to a New York Times reporter on the beat.

A new book documents the iconic images from Chicago’s long history of street photography. Chicago magazine shares some favorites.

Share









Advertisement

Politics & City Life