10 Great Stories to Read This Week

What happens in an elementary school in a poor Chicago neighborhood? And why aren’t schools like it what we want them to be? WBEZ devotes an hour-long documentary to Penn Elementary in North Lawndale.

Alex Klein was an oboe prodigy, and at 30 the principal oboist of the CSO. A rare disorder took away his career for 12 years and he nearly took his own life. Now he’s classical music’s best comeback story. Chicago magazine follows him back to his chair.

Yet national reports about those ills rarely get to that heart. WBEZ’s Natalie Y. Moore makes the case in The Guardian.

And they’re open to anyone who wants to ride motorcycles (except men). Jezebel rides along.

The Facebook torture video is notorious, but the services intersect with crime in many ways. The Wall Street Journal examines the trend.

For all its troubles, its economy is still the region’s, and the state’s economic engine. Bloomberg looks at the numbers.

The city’s problems have, for decades, been intwined with the nation’s; the recent Department of Justice Report continues this history. The New Yorker illuminates its findings.

The department has a great credit rating and huge cash reserves—and almost 120,000 people on its waiting list. The Tribune investigates their strategy.

The city is trying a mass sale to get languishing properties off the books, which residents say will lead to promises being broken. The Chicago Reporter returns to a forgotten scene.

And it was taken by the most famous daguerreotypist of his day. DNAinfo takes a look.

Politics & City Life