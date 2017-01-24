Here Are This Week’s 10 Must-Read Stories

And it starts with the idealized version of everything we look for in a bar. Chicago magazine makes its picks.

On Wilson Avenue beneath Lake Shore Drive, they’re creating a community, with meetings and details for cleaning and security. WBEZ visits.

His story begins in Maywood, a blue-collar burb—and Kentucky, the coal-mining town where his dad was from. Rolling Stone profiles the folk-music great.

He has a lot of power, but it’s taken a bipartisan village to create the state’s mess. NPR Illinois looks at the record.

The legendary sociologist Frederic Thrasher pinpointed their whereabouts, dot by painstaking dot. Atlas Obscura looks at Chicago’s Gangland.

The notorious postmodern blue-and-salmon whale might make a poor office building, but creative reuse could preserve its architectural value. Curbed Chicago makes the case.

The city’s growing up, literally—adding tall, dense buildings throughout the central core. DNAinfo maps the growth.

The district says it’s trying to combat an overdiagnosis of black and Hispanic students with disabilities, but the data calls that into question. The Better Government Association runs the numbers.

Winning it all is hard, even for the best team in baseball. But the stats (and a sixth starter) suggest they’re well-positioned for the near-impossible goal of a repeat. The Athletic examines the evidence.

Ten of the 250,000 people at Chicago’s Women’s March tell their stories. Chicago magazine listens.

