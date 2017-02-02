Who Gets to Say They Are “From Chicago”? Does Chicago residency stop at the city limits? Tell us where you draw the line.

We’ve all been there. You’re making small talk with a stranger and when you mention your hometown, they’re all like, “Oh, I’m from Chicago, too.”

“Really? What neighborhood?”

“Rockford.”

This familiar exchange got national exposure this week on Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends, always a reliable source for thoughtful, nuanced inquiry into our city’s issues. When radio host Richard Fowler, eager to show his bona fides on Chicago’s violence, claimed he had authority because he was “from Chicago,” his fellow commentator Gianno Caldwell quickly called him out: "Bruh, you live in Evanston! You’re not from Chicago.”

LMAO I AM DYING. This how 90% Of folks who say they from Chicago are pic.twitter.com/K5Hy4wO7Bf — BigFolks from 79th (@FlowsAndolini) February 1, 2017

But who is “from Chicago”? Is it a pure matter of residency, or is it a state of mind? Help us get to the bottom of this by telling us where you draw the line.

