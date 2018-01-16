10 Great Stories You Should Read This Week

Is there a serial killer at work? The police say no–in which case, 51 murderers got away with it. The Tribune investigates.

When 800 Chicagoans went to see Martin Luther King, Jr. at the March on Washington, the legendary radio man joined them. WBEZ plays his story from the trip.

Beginning with a designer’s holiday present to friends, a Chicago company has built a business off of little pocket notebooks. Chicago magazine talks with their makers.

Why does he use the slow shared bikes? Not having to worry about theft or maintenance is worth the lumbering three-speeds. The Reader profies Kerdia Roland.

Chicago’s history in (and conflicts with) the civil-rights movement are well known, but small downstate Cairo was a crucial battleground as well. The Southern Illinoisan recounts its past.

Why did the civil rights movement go north from the segregated south? For a much more complex fight. The Chicago Reporter looks back.

Residents of four West Side neighborhoods voluntarily raised their property taxes by $4 for every $1,000 to start a free community mental health center. Belt Magazine previews the West Side Expanded Mental Health Services Program.

If J.B. Pritzker wins the Democratic nomination—and he’s already spent $15 million on it—two candidates with essentially unlimited money could create the most expensive governor’s race ever. NPR Illinois examines the possibility.

In the 1980s the retailer created Prodigy, a dialup service that predicted much of what the internet would be today. Chicago magazine explains.

Cabrini-Green has been “a space of displacement, and more often than not, neglect” since the early 20th century. Can mixed-income housing fit in? The Architect’s Newspaper looks at a new development.

