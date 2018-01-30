10 Must-Read Stories About Chicago This Week

Fewer than five ounces and $5,000 dollars led to the most wanted criminal in the world. The Sun-Times reconstructs the trail.

He wears $5,000 suits and is driven to work in a Rolls Royce—where he’s a consummate professional, which makes him also one of the busiest criminal-defense lawyers in the city. The Reader looks behind the smile and the suits.

The school district sought their input, and received a detailed plan. It didn’t include shuttering community institutions. A former co-chair of the Englewood Community Action Council tells her side of the story for Chicago magazine.

To the wider world he might have been in the shadow of his cousin Chief Keef, but the late rapper was a critical hub in the Chicago scene. Noisey evaluates his legacy.

When he passed away at 93, it ended 73 years of business in Chicago Lawn. Chicago Patterns looks back in pictures.

The “informed but somewhat arbitrary” threat assessment is an odd but useful reminder of risk. The Verge considers the local institution.

It’s likely that thousands of watch-dial painters died over the many decades glow-in-the-dark radium paint was used. In Ottawa, the poisoning went on for decades. Illinois Issues tells the history.

Look up: St. James Cathedral in River North still bears char marks in its bell tower. Smithsonian gives a tour.

They might be a “super team,” but so are several others. To compete, they need to lock down one of the best free agents on the market. Fangraphs makes the case.

Observers think its rep will hurt, but its actual numbers are comparable to other cities, and by some measures it’s safer than others. Chicago magazine charts it out.

