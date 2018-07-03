10 Stories You Should Read This Week
Japanese comfort food, Black Madonnas, spectacular aerial photographs, and more.
1. How Pollution Seeped into the Lives of East Chicago Residents
East Chicago, Indiana’s steel boom left a toxic legacy. Many residents didn’t realize how toxic until now. WBEZ visits.
2. Theaster Gates and the Art of the Black Madonna
The Chicago artist’s exhibition is making its way around Europe. The Economist examines it.
3. Meet the Photographer Capturing Chicago from a Helicopter
Jessyca Malina runs helicopter news cameras. And while she’s up there, she takes spectacular aerial photos for her Instagram account. Chicago magazine talks with her.
4. ‘Charles White: A Retrospective’ Review: Shimmering Black History Brought to Life
The Chicago native gets a necessary re-evaluation in his hometown’s biggest museum. The Wall Street Journal reviews the Art Institute show.
5. ‘I Snookered Them’: Illinois Nazi Candidate Creates GOP Dumpster Fire
How did Arthur Jones make it on the ballot? Politico explains.
6. Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican Hub, Casa Puertorriqueña, in Danger of Closing
The decades-old community center, a heart of the community, is up for sale. Block Club Chicago goes inside.
7. Accused Mosque Bombers Sold Bogus ‘Patriot’ Cash
The rural Illinois trio also tried to ransom a stretch of railroad track. The Daily Beast updates the “White Rabbits” story.
8. Mastering Japanese Comfort Foods at Momotaro
They make it harder than it looks, but it’s worth it. Fooditor watches on.
9. Three City Stickers on the Same Car in 90 Minutes?
Duplicate ticketing is common in Chicago—especially on the South and West sides. ProPubica Illinois and WBEZ team up.
10. Q&A: Daniel Carcillo on Hockey and His Crusade Against Traumatic Brain Injuries
The Blackhawks vet has suffered, but the death of his friend and former teammate Steve Montador began his fight. Chicago magazine sits down with the two-time Stanley Cup champ.
