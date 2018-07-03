10 Stories You Should Read This Week

East Chicago, Indiana’s steel boom left a toxic legacy. Many residents didn’t realize how toxic until now. WBEZ visits.

The Chicago artist’s exhibition is making its way around Europe. The Economist examines it.

Jessyca Malina runs helicopter news cameras. And while she’s up there, she takes spectacular aerial photos for her Instagram account. Chicago magazine talks with her.

The Chicago native gets a necessary re-evaluation in his hometown’s biggest museum. The Wall Street Journal reviews the Art Institute show.

How did Arthur Jones make it on the ballot? Politico explains.

The decades-old community center, a heart of the community, is up for sale. Block Club Chicago goes inside.

The rural Illinois trio also tried to ransom a stretch of railroad track. The Daily Beast updates the “White Rabbits” story.

They make it harder than it looks, but it’s worth it. Fooditor watches on.

Duplicate ticketing is common in Chicago—especially on the South and West sides. ProPubica Illinois and WBEZ team up.

The Blackhawks vet has suffered, but the death of his friend and former teammate Steve Montador began his fight. Chicago magazine sits down with the two-time Stanley Cup champ.

