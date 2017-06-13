10 Stories You Should Read This Week About Chicago

Cook County’s property-tax system struggles to accurately assess the value of houses, and tips the system against the poor and in favor of the rich. The Tribune investigates.

In the midst of the state’s devastating budget impasse, Susana Mendoza’s star is rising. Chicago magazine profiles the state comptroller.

It’s been in use for a few years, but how well does it work? The New York Times tries it out.

Scott Darling went from rehab to a custodian in a Chicago suburb to a log cabin in West Virginia to a Stanley Cup champion with his beloved Blackhawks. He tells the tale in The Players Tribune.

The evidence includes attempts to “delete or alter voter data” in Illinois. Bloomberg digs it up.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions doesn’t like consent decrees. The mayor says he wants a memorandum of agreement instead. What does it mean for the city? Vice examines the options.

Why would a white DJ create a black alter ego? To tie into the history of house music, which originated in black communities in the Midwest. NPR’s Code Switch explores the tangled web.

It’s broke. But its gubernatorial candidates are far from it. Politico details the crisis.

The city’s cultural history can be told through the details of its buildings. WBEZ looks around us.

After a heroic return for the World Series, the young slugger has had a rough 2017. But it might be a form of progress. Chicago magazine breaks it down.

