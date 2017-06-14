Six Pride Charity Events You Should Put on Your List

With Pride month well underway, the next few weeks are filled with plenty of celebrations leading up to the 48th annual Chicago Pride Parade Sunday, June 25. This month offers a whole host of LGBTQ parties, shows, and activities stretching from Pride North in Rogers Park to the Dyke March in Little Village.

Want to make a difference while also celebrating Pride? We combed over the list and came up with some charity events worth your time and money.

Saturday, June 17

Pride in the Sky

Join the Heartland Alliance Associate Board as they host a buffet brunch at Estate Ultra Bar and Yacht Club (1177 N. Elston Ave.). Complete with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, Pride in the Sky will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and benefits low-income people living with HIV/AIDS. Tickets are $75.

Pride vs. Prejudice

Two teams of local writers and performers will compete in six rounds of original art, dance, song, and sketches at Haymarket Pub and Brewery (737 W. Randolph St.). Proceeds from the show will benefit Project Fierce, a non-profit aimed at creating transitional housing for LGBTQIA youth. Tickets are $10 and the show starts at 4 p.m.

Windy City Gay Chorus and Windy City Treble Quire Present “Pulse”

These two choirs will come together and explore the many definitions of the word “pulse" through classical, pop, contemporary, Broadway, and world music at the Chicago Temple (77 W. Washington St.). A percentage of the proceeds will go towards assisting those affected by the Pulse Nightclub tragedy. Shows begin at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and tickets are $20 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating.

Wednesday, June 21

Activism Series: Project Fierce

As part of the Activism Series, Women and Children First Bookstore (5233 N. Clark St.) will highlight Project Fierce. Members of the organization will give a presentation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. about their charity work, answer questions, and offer advice on how attendees can get involved.

Thursday, June 22

The Infinite Wrench: 30 Queer Plays in 60 Straight Minutes

The Neo-Futurists host a special edition of The Infinite Wrench, combining "the queerest plays” into one show that deconstructs gender roles. All proceeds from Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. show will benefit the Youth Empowerment Performance Project. The show will play at the Neo-Futurarium (5153 N. Ashland Ave.) and tickets are $25.

Saturday, June 24

Proud to Run

The annual Proud to Run 10K and 5K run/walk along the lakefront north of Montrose Harbor (Montrose Ave. and Simonds Dr.) celebrates Pride and raises money for various LGBTQ organizations in the greater Chicago area. For early risers, the 10K begins at 8:04 a.m. and the 5K follows shortly after at 8:14 a.m. Registration information and race times can be found here.

Share







