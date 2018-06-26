10 Stories You Should Read This Week
Local creatives on Virgil Abloh’s high-fashion debut, extreme community policing in Rockford, the high cost of Uber and Lyft, and more.
1. Peace Officers
Rockford is testing out “extreme community policing” to address the underlying conditions of crime. The New Republic visits.
2. On the Life and Death of My Brother, Dickie
Richard Greenberg was one of the great movie-title artists of all time, a complex legacy that began in West Rogers Park. His sister remembers his life for Chicago magazine.
3. This Chicago Court Uses Peace Circles to Dole Out Justice
The experimental Restorative Justice Community Court is trying a new approach for residents of North Lawndale and Garfield Park between the ages of 18 and 26. WBEZ explains.
4. RIP Chicago Techno Marvel and International Cult Figure Dan Jugle
The Elmhurst native started going to clubs when he was too young to drive, and composing when he was 16. He died at 37, just as he was gaining worldwide attention. The Reader pays tribute.
5. Three Aspiring Chicago Creatives on Why Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Debut Inspires Them
A regular kid from Rockford now at the top of the high-fashion scene, he’s a model for those who want to follow his path. Vogue talks to local up-and-comers.
6. The High Cost of Saving Travel Time
Outside of downtown, services like Uber and Lyft tend to be faster than the CTA—but at considerable expense. CityLab compares them.
7. What If We Treated Violent Crime the Way We Treat Ebola?
Did cuts to anti-violence programs cause the rise in Chicago homicides in the past couple years? The Washington Post considers the question.
8. A ‘Wild Mile’ on the Chicago River? It Might Be Closer Than You Think
The Shedd Aquarium and Urban Rivers are teaming up to green a quiet stretch off Goose Island. The Tribune previews their work.
9. Chicago Immigrants Horrified by Family Separations—Because They Know How It Feels
“My mom said when she set me down it was as if her soul left her.” Block Club Chicago sits down with them.
10. Inside the Vogue School
It teaches the basics of the dance style that grew out of underground gay dance clubs and hit the big time with Madonna—while connecting young LGBTQ Chicagoans with essential medical services. Chicago magazine steps inside.
