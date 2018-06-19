Inside the Vogue School

In the back of a nondescript brick building on Chicago’s West Side, cool evening air drifts through a propped-open metal door. A security guard checks IDs as young people stroll into a room the size of a storefront church.

They’ll take off their sneakers and wear socks. Some will slip on high-heeled boots. It doesn’t matter that they can’t hear themselves speak over the blaring music. Here, the talking is done on the dance floor.

The Vogue School isn’t really a school—but its regulars learn plenty from one another. How to spin, dip, duck walk, catwalk, and perform other basic elements of voguing. The dance style had its mainstream moment with Madonna’s 1990 hit “Vogue,” inspired by New York’s gay underground dance scene, and in the 1991 documentary Paris is Burning.

“Vogue is an expression of my feelings,” says Karma Muñez, 27, a.k.a. Karma Mizrahi, who travels from Burbank to the West Side to guide young dancers at the Vogue School and who identifies as gender non-conforming. “It helps me to relieve some stress or hurt—and it’s an outlet for young LGBT people who can’t be themselves in certain places.”

Serving mostly young and black gay men, trans women, and androgynous as well as gender-nonconforming individuals, the Vogue School is a rare resource on the West Side for those whose sexuality and gender identity could prevent them from securing amenities like housing and healthcare.

The latter, in fact, is at the core of the Vogue School’s mission. Born through the nonprofit Task Force, which provides medical services to youth at risk of HIV and other STIs, the School began as the social arm of an otherwise medical endeavor.

Dr. Margo Bell, a onetime physician in adolescent medicine at Stroger Hospital, got involved with the nonprofit in 2006. She was working days at Stroger at the time, when she noticed many of her patients were coming in without their basic medical needs met. So three nights a week, she’d rent space on the West Side to provide medical services, like vaccinations, to neighborhood children. “It was just one room,” she says. “All from my own pocket.”

Gradually, Bell noticed something else happening: “There were a lot of disenfranchised youth, particularly LGBT youth, coming in, and we saw a need to focus on transgender youth. Once they heard we provided medical services, it just became the spot to come to.”

Bell started by providing free HIV and STI testing, and from there, it snowballed. “A lot of young people were doing street hormones,” she says, “and in order to make it safer for them, they needed to have their hormone levels measured. Sometimes I would buy the hormones.”

“It’s an opportunity to engage young people in health care without it being intrusive, mandatory, or punitive,” she adds.

As Bell got to know her patients, she learned that many of the gay and trans individuals coming by were part of the local ballroom scene, which held underground vogue dance competitions. When she saw their stuff, she knew they needed a place to practice.

“How can you stifle that creativity by not giving them the power and space to express it?” she says.

And so in 2011, with help from a grant, Task Force board member Alicia Ozier rented out a room next door to the clinic where LGBTQ youth could hang out, dance, and practice their ballroom moves—free from the outside world. “Eventually, they started calling it the Vogue School,” says Bell.