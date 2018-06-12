This Week’s 10 Must-Read Stories

Huge swaths of major cities experience hundreds of unsolved homicides. Some of the biggest are in Chicago. The Washington Post maps them out.

DCFS can’t find anywhere for them to go, and the problem in Illinois is one of the worst in the nation. ProPublica Illinois and The Atlantic investigate.

The local rising star is co-curating an effort led by Chicagoans. Chicago magazine sits down with the architect and professor.

The Chicago Gay and Straight Alliance held a prom in West Englewood this year, and 150 students from all over the city gathered for it. The New York Times goes out.

Illinois just ratified it after a 36-year delay. There’s just one more state to go. Dame magazine explains.

Two natives who met at Fenger Academy are returning to their footage after decades in TV and film. The Reader takes a look.

A 19-year-old Chicagoan defined himself as an “incel,” or “involuntary celibate.” It led him down some dark paths, but he’s finding a way out. HuffPost talks with him.

Before Big Chicks was Big Chicks, it was an old-man bar for Appalachian transplants in Uptown. Bon Appetit tells its story.

And there’s no simple explanation. The BGA and Crain’s examine the trends.

“You wake up in Chicago, pull back the curtain, and you KNOW where you are.” In 2016, Anthony Bourdain visited the city for his show Parts Unknown, and reflected on its nature.

