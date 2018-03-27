10 Great Stories You Should Read This Week

The city’s best food is more accessible and affordable than ever, while still being wildly creative. Chicago magazine makes its picks.

They’re being exposed to more opiods while in the womb than in the past, which is more likely to be mixed with other drugs—which they have to wean off of in their first days. Crain’s looks at the problem.

If Barack Obama wanted to be true to his roots, he could embed his presidential museum in the neighborhood rather than building an ivory tower in a park. Curbed makes the case.

39 and still on the rise, he designed a cozy space in the Fine Arts Building for the store’s well-connected owner. But even a Wright design couldn’t save it from its seventh-floor location. The Paris Review uncovers the history.

The long-powerful Cook County Assessor got into politics after he got a speeding ticked clouted out. He just lost to a well-off, largely self-funded candidate. ProPublica Illinois explains how.

Porter Moser pulled out all the stops in putting together his surprise Final Four team. SB Nation puts it together.

How do you get first-generation, low-income, and other students with less exposure to higher-ed comfortable with college? At the famously nerdy University of Chicago, they built a game. Wired gives it a shot.

A forthcoming paper examines whether a falloff in street stops was a cause, and causes a stir. The Tribune looks inside it.

The University of Chicago has been boldly proclaiming its openness to controversial speakers (and getting lots of media in the process). Slate sums it up.

Not to mention a proposal for buses that look like trains. Chicago magazine goes into the stacks.

