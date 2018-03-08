This Week’s 10 Must-Read Stories

Over 10,000 bankruptcies in Chicago last year included debt to the city, with an average of nearly $4,000 owed. What’s driving it? A city increasingly reliant on fines for income. ProPublica Illinois and Mother Jones investigate.

The poet’s work lives on with the city’s young artists, as well as her blend of art and activism. The New Yorker pays a visit.

Nicolai De Raylan was a man about town in turn-of-the-century Chicago—and born Anna Terletsky in the Ukraine. When he died, his secret caused a scandal. Chicago magazine unravels his story.

The Florida high schoolers have gained massive momentum, and they’re joining forces with their peers here to broaden the movement. HuffPost reports on their conversations.

Wormwood-based Malört is famously bad, but it has pride of place in its hometown. Food & Wine examines its meaning.

Ujimaa Medics is teaching residents, including children, how to provide first aid before ambulances arrive. Vice shows how they do it.

The team speaks for itself, so they sell prospective players on what’s off the field. The Wall Street Journal explains.

His presidential center is facing pushback from the same kind of organized locals he worked with at the beginning of his career. Politico looks at the irony.

For 60 years, Peterson Park’s fieldhouse was a medical center—all the way up through 1974. Its former residents have mixed feelings about it. WBEZ looks back.

John Frycek is 52, and he’s spent 32 years of that as a private eye. He’s learned some things. Chicago magazine profiles the expert in “constructive deception.”

Share







