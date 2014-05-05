Edit Module

21 Photos of Chicago’s Cinco De Mayo Parade, 2014

From Cermak in Pilsen headed west through Little Village, here’s how Chicago celebrated the 151st anniversary of the Battle of the Puebla.

Published May 5, 2014, at 3:44 p.m.

Text by Ratko Radojcic and Harry Sawyers

On May 4, 2014—because the actual Cinco date fell on a Monday—a parade marched west on Cermak. It started at noon in Pilsen, headed throught the heart of Little Village, and wrapped up on a barely sunny afternoon at Kedzie in South Lawndale. 

Along with the floats, costumes, candy, and kids, there was just a ton of noise—both from the parade floats, the cars, and the speakers propped in the the wide-open doors at the businesses along Cermak. Around Damen, the governor showed up.

It was, all in all, a fine rememberance of the victory the Mexican forces had over the invading French army in the Battle of Puebla on the fifth day of May, 1862.

