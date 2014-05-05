21 Photos of Chicago’s Cinco De Mayo Parade, 2014

Text by Ratko Radojcic and Harry Sawyers
On May 4, 2014—because the actual Cinco date fell on a Monday—a parade marched west on Cermak. It started at noon in Pilsen, headed throught the heart of Little Village, and wrapped up on a barely sunny afternoon at Kedzie in South Lawndale.
Along with the floats, costumes, candy, and kids, there was just a ton of noise—both from the parade floats, the cars, and the speakers propped in the the wide-open doors at the businesses along Cermak. Around Damen, the governor showed up.
It was, all in all, a fine rememberance of the victory the Mexican forces had over the invading French army in the Battle of Puebla on the fifth day of May, 1862.
