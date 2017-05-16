10 Great Stories to Read This Week

From the Bears’ running back to the 38-year-old chief creative officer at Leo Burnett, these are the Chicagoans who will define the city’s future. Chicago magazine introduces them.

It won’t contain his papers, and will be run by the Obama Foundation, not the federal government. But maybe that’s a good thing. Politico explains.

Its “strategic subject list” is supposed to predict who will commit gun violence. So why are there almost 400,000 people on it? The Sun-Times gets the data.

The rail-car builder envisioned his company town as a utopia, but one of control and segregation. Memorialized as a National Park, can it be something different? Belt looks at its past and future.

In 1985, they were 66 percent of homicide victims. In 2016, 79 percent. This year, it’s 82 percent so far. WBEZ examines the causes.

The problems continue, and the reformer brought in to fix them may be on his way out. The Tribune investigates.

The World Champions have been mediocre this year. But they were also mediocre last year… during a month-and-a-half stretch when they went 18–21. The Athletic gives reason not to panic.

The NYT came to Chicago to reflect on the crime problem—but its event was a reflection on our lack of solutions. South Side Weekly recounts the conversation.

44 percent of refugees in the US are survivors, and a Chicago organization has been treating them for 30 years. Chicago magazine profiles the institution.

6,000 people live outside in Chicago, a diverse community that takes diverse approaches to survival. The Reader is invited into their homes.

