10 Stories to Check Out This Week

80-year-old Spencer Leak Sr. buries two or three homicide victims a week, and doesn’t turn anyone away. Yahoo News visits his South Side funeral home.

Last-resort, online-learning high schools are expanding across the country, and Chicago is a hub. Slate spends time at Magic Johnson Bridgescape on the city’s West Side.

And why getting one by Wednesday is possible, but also impossible to predict. Chicago magazine looks back.

Theaster Gates’s Rebuild Foundation has been lauded internationally. But there’s tension within about whether it’s fulfilling its goals on the South Side. South Side Weekly goes inside.

It’s possible—but there’s no money in it. The Daily Herald profiles David McSweeney and Scott Drury.

With outdoor shows thriving, an industry that once focused on a handful of units at construction sites now roll out hundreds of them for concertgoers. The Reader gets the dirt from Service Sanitation.

A former Israeli army soldier with a master’s from Harvard Divinity School is bringing his approach to one of the city’s most violent areas. The Tribune follows the employees of the Institute for Nonviolence on their mission.

It brings curves to a gridded city, and brings people together. Bicycling rides the trail.

The city is shrinking. And the loss is solely due to African Americans leaving. Crain’s runs the numbers.

Spending will go down. Taxes will go up. The devil is in the details. Chicago magazine breaks it down.

