10 Stories You Should Read this Week

It comes down to one issue: a staggering decline in the city’s black population. Chicago magazine runs the numbers.

The CPD is the only one of the 50 biggest departments to not require permission to get a second job. If something goes wrong, the city can be on the hook for lawsuits. The Chicago Reporter investigates.

The country’s biggest restaurant group is a local institution. After more than 40 years, his children are prepared to hit the ground running. Crain’s looks at its future.

He says that, even for $192,000 a year, it wasn’t worth doing nothing in a dilapidated marriage court, aka “judge jail.” The Sun-Times talks with Richard Cooke.

The West Calumet Housing Complex is contaminated, and many children who live there have elevated levels of lead in their blood. But 1,200 people moving, and breaking bonds, is its own challenge. The Reader visits.

It’s not the first center for gay life in Chicago—but it’s the country’s first official gay neighborhood. And it grew up around the bars. WBEZ and Chicago Collections tell its story.

He’s the highest-drafted Bears QB since 1951. He’s skilled and careful, but his inexperience shows. The Athletic breaks it down.

Nick Dostal came up at two Michelin-starred restaurants (including Grace) before taking over the two-star Sixteen. Unfortunately, Trump Tower isn’t quite the destination it was a year or so ago. Fooditor samples his menu.

As Chinatown grows and spills out of its old boundaries, food is following—and finding a place to offer new cuisines. South Side Weekly gives a taste.

One shooting can increase the risk of more, raising the danger for people in the social networks of gunshot victims. Chicago magazine explains.

