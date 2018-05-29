10 Great Stories You Should Read This Week

A Chicago man challenging his imprisonment waited 16 months to get his court records. They came three days after a journalist started calling. The Reader reports on the problem.

And they’re targeting the northwest side. ProPublica Illinois investigates.

Chicago’s lakefront is a 26-mile-long stage for thousands of vignettes. One photographer captured some from 7500 South to 7700 North. Chicago magazine presents Lenny Gilmore’s work.

Donald Trump received a loan from “Chicago Unit Acquisition LLC” for $50 million. Donald Trump owns Chicago Unit Acquisition LLC. What’s going on? David Farenthold of the Washington Post talks to ProPublica about the mystery.

Illinois is sitting on swaths of brine, which could lead to the farming of saltwater species in the state. The Trib explains how.

State budget cuts have hurt the state’s safety net for uninsured users, but a $2 billion Medicaid experiment could help. Crain’s examines the plan.

Strategic Decision Support Centers monitor city streets in HD along with a flood of related information about gangs, cars, and residents. But even if it helps, will people think the tradeoff is worth it? The New York Times pays a visit.

“The Mexican street par excellence in Chicago” is a commercial hub, and it’s got a dense street-food scene to match its sit-down restaurants. Fooditor takes a walk.

Their math scores were down even four years later. The Washington Post digs into the numbers.

The Columbia College student, an alumnus of Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep and a Young Chicago Authors vet, has her first book coming out this fall. Chicago magazine sits down with Patricia Frazier.

