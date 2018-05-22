10 Great Stories to Read This Week
The history of the Solo cup, home movies from the South Side, hard rains in the Midwest, and more
1. Want to Quit the Gang Life? Try This Job On
Baten Phillips is a Second City–trained comedian who’s headlined around the city. He’s also a former felon whose day job is getting young Chicago men into jobs. The New York Times looks at the Readi Chicago program.
2. The History of the Solo Cup, from the South Side to Star Wars
The iconic party cup has come along way from its Depression-era origins. Chicago magazine looks back.
3. The Midwest Is Getting Drenched, and It’s Causing Big Problems
And Illinois is one of the hardest-hit states. FiveThirtyEight runs the numbers.
4. What Will It Take to Desegregate Chicago?
To start with, ending the tightly-held tradition of aldermanic privilege, which would prevent them from being able to reject developments with 10 percent or more affordable units. CityLab considers the possibilities.
5. Seeing Blue: Will Chicago’s New LED Streetlights Do More Harm Than Good?
A 12-year-old called the mayor with his concerns. He’s got a point. WBEZ addresses his concerns.
6. 1960s Chicago Gave Birth to a Colorful, Frenetic Art Style That Is Still Gathering Steam
The Chicago Imagists are getting a new look. Artsy examines their legacy.
7. Taking a Tour of Chicago with Eve Ewing
The sociologist and poet recommends the Logan Theatre, Peach’s Restaurant, and more. RedEye tags along.
8. Activist’s Art Project Analyzes Chicago’s Segregation in ‘Folded Map’ Project
It matches up North Side and South Side addresses to show how what you see is connected to what you don’t. The Sun-Times talks to Tonika Johnson.
9. A New Home for Home Movies
The South Side Home Movie Project captures a swath of the city from 1929 to 1982. South Side Weekly takes a look.
10. Q&A: Fritz Kaegi on Fixing the Assessor’s Office
He won a surprise victory over Machine veteran Joe Berrios as a reformer. So what’s his plan? Chicago magazine talks with the upstart.
