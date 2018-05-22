10 Great Stories to Read This Week

Baten Phillips is a Second City–trained comedian who’s headlined around the city. He’s also a former felon whose day job is getting young Chicago men into jobs. The New York Times looks at the Readi Chicago program.

The iconic party cup has come along way from its Depression-era origins. Chicago magazine looks back.

And Illinois is one of the hardest-hit states. FiveThirtyEight runs the numbers.

To start with, ending the tightly-held tradition of aldermanic privilege, which would prevent them from being able to reject developments with 10 percent or more affordable units. CityLab considers the possibilities.

A 12-year-old called the mayor with his concerns. He’s got a point. WBEZ addresses his concerns.

The Chicago Imagists are getting a new look. Artsy examines their legacy.

The sociologist and poet recommends the Logan Theatre, Peach’s Restaurant, and more. RedEye tags along.

It matches up North Side and South Side addresses to show how what you see is connected to what you don’t. The Sun-Times talks to Tonika Johnson.

The South Side Home Movie Project captures a swath of the city from 1929 to 1982. South Side Weekly takes a look.

He won a surprise victory over Machine veteran Joe Berrios as a reformer. So what’s his plan? Chicago magazine talks with the upstart.

Share







