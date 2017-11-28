10 Must-Read Stories About Chicago This Week

From an Englewood photographer to a Hamilton star to a man whose organization has reversed 4,000 drug overdoses this year, meet the Chicagoans making their city and world better. Chicago magazine makes its picks.

Two undergrads are behind the effort to honor Georgiana Rose Simpson, who was pushed off campus as an undergraduate in 1907 but went on to graduate and get her Ph.D. from the institution. The Tribune tells their stories.

Rick Butler is a titan in youth volleyball, having coached more than 20,000 players, including Olympians. But former students have accused him of sexual assault—landing him in a scandal for the second time in his long career. The Sun-Times investigates.

He’s been subpoenaed by Jason Van Dyke’s lawyers, but won’t budge on who tipped him off, which could drag out the case even further. The New York Times talks to Jamie Kalven.

They claim to be descendents of Shawnee Indians who assimilated to get by, and would be Illinois’s first recognized tribe. But federally recognized Shawnee tribes are fighting their claim. The Reader delves in.

The moratorium is up next year, but the issues that led to the first round of closings remain. WBEZ explores the possibilities.

And he’s a familiar name to Chicagoans. The Daily Beast breaks the story.

Paul Fehribach mines the catalog of Anson Mills to find old grains that are new to diners. Fooditor explains why.

He shot into a moving car, wounding two teenagers—and got five years in prison. Will that affect future trials, including Van Dyke’s? Chicago magazine asks law professor Sheila Bedi.

Glenwood Rink’s Thanksgiving roller jam starts at 10:30 and has attracted skaters from the tri-state area for years. Vogue captures it in motion.

