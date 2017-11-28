10 Must-Read Stories About Chicago This Week
Beyond the school closing moratorium, examining the Vinyard Indians’ claim, and exposing Roy Moore’s financier.
1. Chicagoans of the Year
From an Englewood photographer to a Hamilton star to a man whose organization has reversed 4,000 drug overdoses this year, meet the Chicagoans making their city and world better. Chicago magazine makes its picks.
2. U. of C. Statue Gives Black Scholar Her Place in History
Two undergrads are behind the effort to honor Georgiana Rose Simpson, who was pushed off campus as an undergraduate in 1907 but went on to graduate and get her Ph.D. from the institution. The Tribune tells their stories.
3. Net Pains
Rick Butler is a titan in youth volleyball, having coached more than 20,000 players, including Olympians. But former students have accused him of sexual assault—landing him in a scandal for the second time in his long career. The Sun-Times investigates.
4. Journalist Who Told Laquan McDonald’s Story Faces Fight Over Sources
He’s been subpoenaed by Jason Van Dyke’s lawyers, but won’t budge on who tipped him off, which could drag out the case even further. The New York Times talks to Jamie Kalven.
5. Are the Vinyard Indians the Rachel Dolezal of Native Tribes?
They claim to be descendents of Shawnee Indians who assimilated to get by, and would be Illinois’s first recognized tribe. But federally recognized Shawnee tribes are fighting their claim. The Reader delves in.
6. Will Chicago Close Another 50 Schools?
The moratorium is up next year, but the issues that led to the first round of closings remain. WBEZ explores the possibilities.
7. Roy Moore Super PAC Financier Finally Revealed
And he’s a familiar name to Chicagoans. The Daily Beast breaks the story.
8. Cooking with Heritage and Perennial Grains at Big Jones
Paul Fehribach mines the catalog of Anson Mills to find old grains that are new to diners. Fooditor explains why.
9. What Does Officer Proano’s Rare Guilty Verdict Mean for Police Accountability?
He shot into a moving car, wounding two teenagers—and got five years in prison. Will that affect future trials, including Van Dyke’s? Chicago magazine asks law professor Sheila Bedi.
10. Roller Skating Post-Thanksgiving? This Chicago Crew Does It with Swag and Style
Glenwood Rink’s Thanksgiving roller jam starts at 10:30 and has attracted skaters from the tri-state area for years. Vogue captures it in motion.
Share
Advertisement
This Week’s 10 Must-Read Stories
2 weeks ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.