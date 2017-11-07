10 Must-Read Stories About Chicago This Week
Suburban altitude lies, the demise of DNAinfo, and a defense of the Thompson Center
1. Don’t Believe the Height! Why Chicago Suburb Names Flat Out Lie About Their Elevation
The Chicago suburbs are among the flattest areas of the country, but you wouldn’t know from the altitudously named towns. WBEZ’s Curious City has the level take.
2. Despite Mayor’s Pledge, Hundreds of Chicago Cops Still in Desk Jobs
Rahm promised Chicagoans more cops, but it’s officers working civilian-level desk jobs whose ranks have grown. ProPublica Illinois investigates.
3. ATF to Chicago: Your Release of Detailed Crime Gun Data Was Prohibited Under Federal Law
But the fight is more likely motivated by politics than by the letter of the law. The Trace delves into the competing arguments.
4. Joe Ricketts, DNAinfo, and the Fearsomeness of Labor
The anti-union politics of Joe Ricketts come into focus after he abruptly shuttered DNAinfo Chicago, Chicagoist, and their national affiliates. Chicago Reader’s Mike Miner explores.
5. The Largest Jail in the Country Is Leading an Effort to Reduce the Number of Births Behind Bars
Sheriff Tom Dart hopes a legislative plan will limit the number of pregnant women in Cook County Jail who give birth while awaiting trial. Rewire examines his plan.
6. New Documentary Makes the Case for Saving Chicago’s Threatened Thompson Center
Director Nathan Eddy defends the postmodern behemoth in the new short, Starship Chicago. Curbed takes a look.
7. Rahm Emanuel’s Tribute to the World’s Richest Man Is Bad News for Chicago
The mayor has made a $2.25 billion pitch to Amazon, but is HQ2 the best way to invest in the city’s residents? In These Times runs the numbers.
8. In Chicago, Female Public Defenders Want Men in Lockup to Keep It in Their Pants
Male detainees are exposing themselves to the female public defenders assigned to represent them. NPR’s Cheryl Corley brings the story.
9. Purple Reign: How Chris Collins Made a Winner of Northwestern Basketball
After years of being relegated to underdog status, the Northwestern Wildcats are trying to be a perennial powerhouse. Chicago has the profile.
10. What Happened to the Big Jewish Delis in Chicago?
Chicago is a formidable food town—except when it comes to finding a good bagel and schmear. Did the city ever have a golden age of Jewish delis? The Tribune chews on the question.
