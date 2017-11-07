10 Must-Read Stories About Chicago This Week

The Chicago suburbs are among the flattest areas of the country, but you wouldn’t know from the altitudously named towns. WBEZ’s Curious City has the level take.

Rahm promised Chicagoans more cops, but it’s officers working civilian-level desk jobs whose ranks have grown. ProPublica Illinois investigates.

But the fight is more likely motivated by politics than by the letter of the law. The Trace delves into the competing arguments.

The anti-union politics of Joe Ricketts come into focus after he abruptly shuttered DNAinfo Chicago, Chicagoist, and their national affiliates. Chicago Reader’s Mike Miner explores.

Sheriff Tom Dart hopes a legislative plan will limit the number of pregnant women in Cook County Jail who give birth while awaiting trial. Rewire examines his plan.

Director Nathan Eddy defends the postmodern behemoth in the new short, Starship Chicago. Curbed takes a look.

The mayor has made a $2.25 billion pitch to Amazon, but is HQ2 the best way to invest in the city’s residents? In These Times runs the numbers.

Male detainees are exposing themselves to the female public defenders assigned to represent them. NPR’s Cheryl Corley brings the story.

After years of being relegated to underdog status, the Northwestern Wildcats are trying to be a perennial powerhouse. Chicago has the profile.

Chicago is a formidable food town—except when it comes to finding a good bagel and schmear. Did the city ever have a golden age of Jewish delis? The Tribune chews on the question.

