10 Stories You Should Read This Week

Thirty years ago, the mayor died in office, after turning the corner from a difficult first term. Friends and co-workers reflect on what was, and what could have been. Chicago presents an oral history of the day.

Four years ago, NorthShore announced the possibility. An autopsy confirmed that they were right. The Tribune reports on the breakthrough.

The state rep and running mate of Daniel Biss describes her experience of misogynoir. Teen Vogue runs the account.

If shopping is the “last remaining form of public activity,” what do companies owe the public? Metropolis explores the question.

Well, yes, it’s cheap and simple. But it also has to do with a Baroque revival in postwar America. WBEZ finds out.

The agency is on its way to cutting 25 percent of its budget. It’s hitting enforcement particularly hard. Chicago Tonight runs the numbers.

It’s particularly bitter these days, now that even more commercial and political power has moved north. The Reader tells the tale.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says none have presented any danger. Watchdogs wonder how good the data is. The BGA investigates.

One Prudential Plaza isn’t the architectural gem the paper’s current home is, but it’s a quietly important piece of downtown. Chicago magazine looks at the overlooked building.

The time between trains on the branches of the Green Line is up to 15 minutes at rush hour—compared to as low as two on the Red Line. As a result, ridership is low at places with a lot of people. The South Side Weekly makes the case for changes.

