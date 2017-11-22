10 Stories You Should Read This Week
The significance of Chicago’s new Apple store, remembering Harold Washington 30 years later, and a history of downstate hate.
1. The Day Harold Washington Died
Thirty years ago, the mayor died in office, after turning the corner from a difficult first term. Friends and co-workers reflect on what was, and what could have been. Chicago presents an oral history of the day.
2. CTE Confirmed for First Time in Live Person, According to Exam of Ex-NFL Player
Four years ago, NorthShore announced the possibility. An autopsy confirmed that they were right. The Tribune reports on the breakthrough.
3. Rep. Litesa Wallace Details Sexual Harassment of Black Women in Government
The state rep and running mate of Daniel Biss describes her experience of misogynoir. Teen Vogue runs the account.
4. Does Apple’s New Chicago Store Have Something to Say About the Future of Cities?
If shopping is the “last remaining form of public activity,” what do companies owe the public? Metropolis explores the question.
5. Little Fingers and Screechy Sounds: Why Do So Many Kids Learn to Play the Recorder?
Well, yes, it’s cheap and simple. But it also has to do with a Baroque revival in postwar America. WBEZ finds out.
6. 61 EPA Staff Have Left Chicago Office in 2017, and They’re Missed
The agency is on its way to cutting 25 percent of its budget. It’s hitting enforcement particularly hard. Chicago Tonight runs the numbers.
7. Downstate Hate: A History of the Bitter, Nearly 200-Year Rivalry Between Chicago and the Rest of Illinois
It’s particularly bitter these days, now that even more commercial and political power has moved north. The Reader tells the tale.
8. Power Struggle: Radioactive Water Leaks from Illinois Nuclear Plants
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says none have presented any danger. Watchdogs wonder how good the data is. The BGA investigates.
9. The Chicago Tribune Leaves Tribune Tower for Another Piece of Chicago History
One Prudential Plaza isn’t the architectural gem the paper’s current home is, but it’s a quietly important piece of downtown. Chicago magazine looks at the overlooked building.
10. The Waiting Game
The time between trains on the branches of the Green Line is up to 15 minutes at rush hour—compared to as low as two on the Red Line. As a result, ridership is low at places with a lot of people. The South Side Weekly makes the case for changes.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.